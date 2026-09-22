Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
UK police: 2 arrested over suspected terrorism plot to target Jewish community
British counter-terrorism police say they have arrested two people as part of an investigation into a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in northern England.
Police say two men in their 30s were arrested in Manchester on Sunday and remain in custody.
Last Yom Kippur, two worshipers were killed when an attacker targeted a synagogue in Manchester on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.
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