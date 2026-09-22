Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

UK police: 2 arrested over suspected terrorism plot to target Jewish community

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 6:44 pm
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British counter-terrorism police say they have arrested two people as part of an investigation into a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in northern England.

Police say two men in their 30s were arrested in Manchester on Sunday and remain in custody.

Last Yom Kippur, two worshipers were killed when an attacker targeted a synagogue in Manchester on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

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