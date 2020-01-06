The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
UK protesters rally against teen’s conviction in Cyprus rape-claim case
Dozens of people demonstrate in London on Monday to call on the government to help a young British woman convicted in Cyprus of fabricating rape charges against Israeli tourists.
The 19-year-old was convicted by a court in Cyprus in late December of lying about being attacked by 12 young Israeli tourists at a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa in July.
She is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, amid concern about whether she was forced to retract her allegations under police pressure and the fairness of her trial.
“She is being punished for something awful that happened to her,” says Lucy Nevitt, rally organizer and co-founder of The Gemini Project, which supports victims of sexual assault.
“We have seen this happen too often, it happened to other people in Cyprus,” she tells AFP. “This is why we are calling on the government to intervene.”
Ancient wine measuring table unearthed in Jerusalem
Israeli archaeologists unveils an ancient table Monday used to measure wine and olive oil, which they said helps prove a market once stood at the Jerusalem site.
The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) says the 2,000-year-old table was unearthed in the City of David National Park, between the Old City and the flashpoint Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.
Only the third artifact of its kind to be found so far in Jerusalem, the table could be filled with liquid to give a unified measure, according to the IAA.
“When shopkeepers wanted to make sure they were working with the same standard, they used to see… the manager of the market” who owned the table, archaeologist Ari Levy says.
The find provides evidence of trade in the area, which lies south of Jerusalem’s Old City, the archaeologist tells AFP.
NATO: Iran must avoid ‘further violence and provocations’
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warns Monday that Iran must avoid “further violence and provocations,” after the alliance held emergency talks on the growing crisis in the Middle East.
“At our meeting today, Allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no-one’s interest, so Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations,” Stoltenberg says, as tensions rose following the US killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.
US embassy in Israel releases security alert after Soleimani strike
The United States Embassy in Israel releases a travel advisory to its nationals in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy strongly encourages US citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning,” it says.
The alert comes as Iran is expected to target US sites in retaliation for a drone strike on Friday that killed a top Iranian general.
UNESCO warns US not to bomb Iranian cultural sites
The United Nations’ cultural agency is calling on governments to remember that cultural sites are not targets.
US President Donald Trump has recently tweeted that the United States would bomb Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates for the America’s recent killing of a top Iranian general.
UNESCO’s director-general, Audrey Azoulay, says both the US and Iran have ratified treaties protecting cultural sites during war. She meets with the Iranian ambassador to the Paris-based organization on Monday.
Targeting cultural sites is a war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention for the protection of cultural sites.
Iran is home to two dozen UNESCO World Heritage Sites. They include including the ancient ruins of Persepolis, the grand mosque of Isfahan, and the Golestan Palace in Tehran, where the last shah to rule Iran was crowned in 1967.
Hamas chief pays condolence visit to family of slain Iran general
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh visited the home of powerful Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an American strike on Friday, and expressed his condolences to his family, the terror group reports on its website.
A picture of Haniyeh visiting Soleimani’s family shows that Islamic Jihad secretary-general Ziad al-Nakhalah also attended.
Soleimani was the commander of the elite Quds Force in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the body responsible for Tehran’s military campaigns and expeditions abroad.
In a speech at a funeral for Soleimani in Tehran today, Haniyeh branded Soleimani “the martyr of Jerusalem.”
British teen in Cyprus rape claim case to be pardoned — reports
The British teenager recently convicted in Cyprus of fabricating a gang-rape claim against 12 young Israeli tourists will receive a presidential pardon, British and Cypriot media outlets say.
The woman, 19, who has not been named, is suffering from PTSD and hallucinations, her mother says.
The young woman had urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene and bring her home, according to The Sun newspaper on Friday. “I am 19 and all I want to do is clear my name and come home to my family,” she was quoted as saying by the daily. “Time is running out for me. Please, please help.”
UN atomic watchdog still verifying Iran activity
The United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says its inspectors are continuing to monitor and verify Iran’s nuclear activities.
That’s even after Tehran announced it would no longer abide by the limits of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, in response to the US killing of its top military commander.
The International Atomic Energy Agency tells The Associated Press that Iran’s statement a day earlier says cooperation with the agency “will continue as before.”
As Iran abandons limits, Russia says nuke deal still ‘global asset’
Russia’s Foreign Ministry is urging all parties “not to create additional tension and uncertainty” regarding Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Tehran has abandoned the remaining limits of the agreement in response to a recent US airstrike that killed its top military commander.
Monday’s statement from Moscow says the 2015 deal “remains a global asset.” Russia is among the countries that signed the agreement.
Russia’s statement adds that Iran’s refusal of the deal’s restrictions on uranium enrichment “does not in itself pose any threat from the point of view of the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”
It says Iran “is carrying out all its activities in close cooperation and under the constant supervision” of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Trump: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon
US president Donald Trump continues his Twitter barrage against Iran, vowing Tehran will never obtain nuclear weapons.
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020
German police doubt terror link in knifeman attack
German police on Monday say they have found no indication yet that a knife-wielding Turkish man shot dead after trying to attack officers had a terrorist motive, adding that he had psychological problems.
The 37-year-old struck a parked patrol car with a bat in the city of Gelsenkirchen on Sunday and threatened two officers standing by the vehicle with a knife, local police say in a statement.
One of the officers fired his gun four times, killing the assailant. Investigators are still looking into reports that the man shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greater) during the assault.
While police so far cannot definitively rule out an extremist link, a search of the man’s home has “not confirmed initial suspicions of a terrorist motive.”
Investigators also have evidence that the attacker suffered from “a psychological illness” and was known to police for previous acts of violence including against law enforcement officials.
The inquiry is ongoing, the statement adds.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of sex assault trial
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.
After more than two years since the allegations first came to widespread public attention and catalyzed the #MeToo movement, jury selection is scheduled to start this week.
Weinstein, using a walker following a recent back surgery, arrives at a New York court sporting a dark suit and disheveled hair. When asked how his back was outside the courtroom, Weinstein responds with a thin smile and a so-so gesture with his hand.
The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.
The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual. If he’s convicted of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a mandatory life sentence.
Lapid, Liberman warn Knesset speaker of possible ouster if PM immunity not raised
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman warn they are willing to “fight” Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein if he blocks the creation of a panel that would address Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution.
“There will be consequences” if Edelstein uses his parliamentary powers to prevent the House Committee from being formed, says Lapid, according to the Ynet news site.
Blue and White officials have threatened to unseat Edelstein if he obstructs the immunity proceedings. Netanyahu wants to delay the formation of the House Committee that would consider his request until after the March elections. The prime minister currently doe not have a parliamentary majority to back his bid to shield himself from prosecution in three corruption cases. The committee is current;y unstaffed due to the year-long political stalemate.
Liberman — who has announced he’ll oppose immunity for the Likud leader — says he hopes to avoid a clash with Edelstein, but will fight if necessary.
“Netanyahu asked the 22nd Knesset for immunity, therefore this Knesset must address this request,” says Liberman. “The last thing I want is a fight with the speaker, but if there is no choice, we’ll fight the Knesset speaker. I hope we don’t get to a [situation of ] replacement.”
Iran’s FM challenges Trump with tweet of crowds of Soleimani mourners
Iran’s foreign minister has challenged US President Donald Trump in a tweet, sharing photos from the massive crowds in Tehran mourning an Iranian commander killed by a recent US drone.
Mohammad Javad Zarif asks: “Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?”
He urges Trump to distance himself from his advisers who seek confrontation with Iran: “Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation?”
Sunday’s tweet also reiterates Iran’s stance that the US military should be expelled from the Middle East.
The huge processions for the slain Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani mark the first time Iran has honored a single man with a multi-city ceremony. He will be buried in his hometown of Kerman on Tuesday.
State’s witness suing PM’s son for gag order-busting Twitter posts
State’s witness Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman for the Netanyahu family, is suing Yair Netanyahu for violating a gag order and revealing private details about him on Twitter.
Hefetz, a witness in the so-called Case 4000 in which the prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, is seeking NIS 500,000 ($143,000) in damages for the alleged violation of his privacy.
Senior prisons official suspected of bribery
A senior Israel Prisons Service official is grilled by police on suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Hebrew media reports.
The Walla site identifies him as the prison service’s chief rabbi.
Knesset legal adviser denies he’ll recuse himself over alleged conflict
Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon denies he intends to recuse himself on parliamentary issues related to Netanyahu due to his wife’s role in drafting the prime minister’s criminal charges.
Yinon denies any conflict of interest and rejects media reports that said he would step aside on procedural issues relating to the premier’s immunity. He also appears to accuse Netanyahu’s Likud allies of leaking to the media a document that suggested such a conflict.
“Raising the claim of ‘a conflict of interest’ simply because of a conclusion of a legal opinion yesterday, which likely is unfavorable to one of the sides affected by the matter, is a cynical and artificial ploy that was designed to intimidate the Knesset legal adviser,” he says in a statement.
US Congress demands answers from Trump about Soleimani killing
US President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the US military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that doing so could constitute a war crime under international law. He also warned Iraq that he would levy punishing sanctions if it expelled American troops in retaliation for a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian official.
But Congress is pushing back, in what’s expected to be a pivotal week as lawmakers return from a holiday recess. On Monday, two top Senate Democrats call on Trump to immediately declassify the administration’s reasoning for the strike on the Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying there is “no legitimate justification” for keeping the information from the public.
And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Sunday the House would introduce and vote this week on a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions regarding Iran. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi called the airstrike “provocative and disproportionate” and said it had “endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.” A similar resolution was introduced in the Senate.
Congress, which has the sole power to declare war, has complained that Trump did not provide advance notice of his decision to strike in Iraq. Trump did meet the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to notify Congress after the deadly drone strike, though the document was classified and no public version was released.
The administration is expected to brief lawmakers on its actions this week.
Merkel and Putin to meet over Mideast tensions after Soleimani killing
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid escalating tensions following a US drone strike that killed an Iranian general, a German government spokesman said.
Merkel, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, will discuss “the current conflict troublespots” with Putin, including the Iran and Iraq crisis following the US assassination in Baghdad, as well as the conflict in Syria and unrest in Libya, Steffen Seibert says Monday.
Top EU diplomat ‘deeply regrets’ Iran nuke deal decision
The EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell voices regret at Tehran’s latest decision to reduce its commitments to the beleaguered 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“Deeply regret Iran’s latest announcement on #JCPOA. As ever we will rely on @iaeaorg verification,” Borrell tweets, using an abbreviation for the deal’s formal name.
“Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than ever, for regional stability & global security. I will continue working with all participants on way forward.”
Top IDF officer says Soleimani killing part of Iran-US fight over Iraq
A senior Israeli military officer distances Israel from the US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani over the weekend.
“Soleimani hurt American interests and represented a significant danger to Americans in the region. We must look at the assassination as part of a fight between Iran and the United States over Iraq’s character,” says IDF Southern Command head Herzi Halevi.
“The assassination also has ramifications for us, and we must follow it closely, but we aren’t the main story here — and it’s good that it happened far away,” he says, according to the Ynet news site.
Knesset legal adviser will recuse himself from Netanyahu immunity over conflict
Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon won’t offer his opinion on the parliamentary immunity proceedings for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after reports emerge that his wife, who works for the state prosecution, was involved in formulating the criminal indictments against the premier.
Yinon had previously offered a legal opinion saying the interim Knesset could convene the House Committee that would debate the prime minister’s request for immunity. Netanyahu had sought to delay the immunity proceedings until after the March elections, as a majority of lawmakers in the current Knesset oppose his bid.
But after the suspected conflict of interest emerges in a report by Channel 12, Yinon announces he’ll step aside and won’t offer guidance on issues relating to Netanyahu.
