Ukraine PM says ban on foreigners to extend through September

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announces the borders will be closed to foreigners through the end of September.

He makes the announcement at a cabinet meeting.

“Today, the government will consider closing the borders to foreign citizens almost until the end of September, of course, except for foreigners who have residence permits in Ukraine,” Shmyhal says, according to local reports.

“Unfortunately, we will have to make a decision to ban such mass events in the city of Uman. This is our responsibility, and we should not create additional huge risks for Ukrainians, and not only for them, but also for citizens of other countries,” Shmyhal says.