UN chief: Coronavirus outbreak is ‘a very dangerous situation’

The UN secretary general says that the coronavirus outbreak that began in China poses “a very dangerous situation” for the world, but “is not out of control.”

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Antonio Guterres says that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.”

Guterres says a spread of the virus to countries with “less capacity in their health service” would require a great deal of international solidarity.

The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

