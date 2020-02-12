UN rights council publishes ‘database’ of companies operating in settlements

The Foreign Ministry has asked Japanese authorities that a number of Israelis on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan because of the coronavirus be let off the vessel.

The ministry says it has asked Japan to weigh “other quarantine possibilities,” according to a statement.

“The Israeli embassy in Japan is taking care to ensure that the Israeli citizens are receiving… regular supply of medicine and kosher food,” the ministry says.

The Foreign Ministry is also working to obtain a letter from Japanese authorities allowing the Israelis on board to fly back to Israel when the quarantine period ends. It is believed there are eight to 14 on the ship.

“We’ll make every effort to bring the Israelis on the corona[virus] ship back to Israel, while strictly following the required conditions to protect the public,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz says.

Japan’s health ministry said earlier today that 39 new cases of the Wuhan virus were confirmed on the ship, bringing the total to 174.