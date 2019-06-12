UN to attend Bahrain Mideast peace conference

Labor chief Avi Gabbay announces he will not run in the next election, and will leave politics.

“The party is in a great crisis, and I do not absolve myself of responsibility,” he says in a Facebook post.

He claims the fact that four people below him on Labor’s list were former party leaders had caused many internal problems and “I don’t want to be a part of that same phenomenon.”

He complains that though much of the public agrees with the party’s positions, it does not vote for Labor, “among other things due to the disputes and incessant naval-gazing, a lack of mutual loyalty and the fact we are seen in the public as being only about politics.”