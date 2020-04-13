Unity talks blown to smithereens — media

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Woman, 91 dies of COVID-19, death toll up to 114
A 91-year-old woman being cared for at the Shoham medical center in Pardes Hanna has died of the coronavirus, marking Israel’s 114th death.
The woman, who had underlying conditions, was a resident of Jerusalem’s Maon Horim old age home.
Less than NIS 1 billion to help small businesses disbursed
Avi Simhon, the prime minister’s economics adviser, says that less than a billion shekels from a fund meant to help small business survive the coronavirus crisis has been handed out so far, during a heated argument with Harel Weisel, the CEO of the Fox Group fashion chain, on Channel 12 news.
“What are you waiting for, for everyone to go hungry and die,” Wiesel yells, offering to set up a fund of his own instead.
Simhon says the NIS 21 billion fund was only created a few weeks ago and much much more of the money will go out in the next two to three weeks, calling it a process.
Wiesel also complains that the government is not being transparent about what criteria are needed for when the economy will open back up.
At one point, after Simhon makes the mistake of noting that Wiesel does not need to worry about money, his sparring partner begins nearing him while yelling, causing Simhon to remark that he hopes Wiesel does not have COVID-19, or they will be both be sick.
COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier than swine flu, WHO says
The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, also called H1N1, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization says.
“We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells a virtual briefing from Geneva.
He also calls for control measures to be lifted “slowly.”
Reports of talks’ death have been greatly exaggerated, parties say
Spokespeople for Blue and White and Likud send out a joint statement saying talks for an “emergency national government” are ongoing.
This comes after several Hebrew-language outlets reported that talks had “blown up,” without providing details.
New York virus death toll surpasses 10,000
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces 671 more deaths over the last day, pushing the state’s total to 10,056.
The tally is the lowest seen in the state in a week, according to the New York Times.
Cuomo says hospitalizations of virus patients are down as well, in another sign of hope for the hard-hit city.
Unity talks blown to smithereens — media
Several Hebrew-language media outlets are reporting that talks between Likud and Blue and White have “blown up” (they all use that word).
None of the outlets provide any details about the apparent breakdown in talks.
Gantz to address nation at 8:30, sparking speculation talks dead
The Blue and White Party confirms that prime minister-designate Benny Gantz will deliver an address on Monday evening at 8:30 p.m.
The announcement is widely viewed as a sign that unity talks with Likud have kicked the bucket, meaning Israelis have fourth elections and continuing deadlock to look forward to.
Spain cautiously begins sending some back to work
Spanish authorities are letting some workers begin to return to their jobs, but Health Minister Salvador Illa says the government will move carefully on allowing others to end their self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Illa says officials will proceed with “the utmost caution and prudence … and always based on scientific evidence” in easing restrictions.
“We’re in no position to be setting dates” about when isolation might end, he tells a Madrid news conference. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves.”
The Spanish government, looking to get the economy moving again, has allowed workers to return to some factory and construction jobs. But retail stores and services must remain closed and office workers have to keep working from home.
He says Spain, a country of 47 million people where the death toll officially attributed to the coronavirus is 17,489, is carrying out some 20,000 tests a day and plans to increase that number.
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska says a program to distribute 10 million face masks began Monday.
“We’re still at an early stage” in fighting the coronavirus, Grande-Marlaska says. “Once it is defeated, we will have to rebuild our country, socially and economically.”
High Court hearing on phone tracking to be first broadcast live
A hearing in the High Court on digital tracking methods employed by the Shin Bet and used by authorities to trace the whereabouts of coronavirus carriers and others will be the first to broadcast live as part of a pilot project, ToI’s sister site Zman Yisrael reports.
The hearing will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and will be broadcast on the court’s website.
Much like in the US, the Israeli Supreme Court and High Court have never allowed live broadcasts of their hearings.
With time running out, Gantz set to deliver address Monday evening
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is set to deliver an address later Monday, according to Channel 12 news.
The channel’s reporters surmise that the address will be used to issue an ultimatum to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu threatening to resume pushing legislation that would disqualify an indicted lawmaker from serving as prime minister.
However, he may still decide to scrap the speech if talks progress, they say.
Gantz has until midnight before his mandate to form a government expires.
George Stephanopoulos says he has coronavirus
Former Bill Clinton adviser and current ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos says he has tested positive for COVID-19, weeks after his wife contracted the virus.
Stephanopoulos tells “Good Morning America” that he has not experienced any symptoms.
“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he says. “I’m feeling great.”
He says his wife, author Ali Wentworth, who was sick and isolated at home, is doing better.
209 British Jews have died of COVID-19
A total of 209 members of the UK’s Jewish community have died of the novel coronavirus, 57 of them in the past week, the British Board of Deputies says, according to the UK’s Jewish News.
The figure is based on data compiled from the country’s main Jewish burial societies.
“The effect of coronavirus on the Jewish community is heartbreaking and devastating. We wish the families who have lost loved ones a long life, and pray that their memory should be for a blessing,” Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl says.
Over 2,000 citations handed out in past day — police
Police say officers have handed out a total of 28,806 citations for people breaking social distancing and lockdown regulations, including 2,221 over the past day.
The vast majority of tickets — 22,227 — have been handed out to people leaving their homes and being outside against regulations.
Another 3,403 citations have been issued for people in a forbidden public place, and 904 tickets have been handed out for “prayer against regulations.”
Businesses and stores that were open against regulations have been cited 866 times.
The police do not say how many tickets have been handed out for people not wearing face masks in public, but 294 citations are listed for “other restrictions.”
In addition, 48 criminal investigations have been opened against people for spreading “false information.”
Britain records 717 new deaths, bringing total to 11,329
Britain says 717 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past day, continuing a downward trend as the country’s leaders are set to mull easing some lockdown restrictions.
The new toll brings the country’s total to 11,329. Friday and Saturday both saw death tolls over over 900, while Sunday’s toll dropped to 737.
A decision on easing restrictions is due on Thursday when the three-week-old nationwide lockdown comes up for review.
Ministers must decide whether to continue demanding people stay at home where necessary, and keep non-essential shops closed.
Given the death toll, few expect the restrictions to be lifted this week.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says “that review is not likely to result in these restrictions being lifted in the very near future.”
“There are early optimistic signs that the steps we are taking are working, but until we know more, until we have solid evidence, we must stick with it,” she says in Edinburgh.
Likud tried to woo Labor MKs to recommend Netanyahu as PM — report
Likud party officials spent Sunday trying to convince Labor Party members Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli to recommend Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, to no avail, Haaretz reports.
The two told the president they would be making no such recommendation, according to the broadsheet.
The two broke away from Meretz and were thought to be likely to join a unity coalition headed by Netanyahu before talks broke down last week.
President Reuven Rivlin has indicated he will not pass a mandate to form a government to Netanyahu after Benny Gantz’s 28 days expires tonight. With 61 MKs supporting him, Netanyahu could try to force Rivlin’s hand as the two negotiate a unity government.
Putin tells country to prepare for surge of coronavirus cases
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country is facing a surge in the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients and needs to prepare for the worst-case scenarios.
Putin tells officials during a conference call that they should be ready to move medical personnel and equipment between regions to respond to the rapidly changing situation.
He says the preparations must anticipate “any possible scenarios, including the most difficult and extraordinary.”
Putin orders officials to recruit additional personnel from universities and medical schools.
Russia has recorded 18,328 coronavirus cases and 148 deaths as of Monday. Moscow and its surrounding region account for about two-thirds of all cases.
Woman, 85, dies at Jerusalem hospital
A woman hospitalized with the coronavirus at Shaare Zedek hospital has died, bringing the country’s death toll up to 113, according to Hebrew media reports.
The woman, 85, had underlying conditions, according to the reports.
A total of 10 deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, making it one of Israel’s deadliest days since the start of the outbreak.
Tuesday-to-Thursday curfew reportedly on table
Channel 12 news reports that on top of the nationwide lockdown, ministers may also approve a curfew forbidding Israelis from leaving their homes, from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.
This would exceed the single-night curfew imposed last week.
UK’s Johnson now virus free, but taking it easy
Boris Johnson’s spokesman says the British prime minister has now tested negative for the coronavirus but is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 and, on the advice of his doctors, is “not immediately returning to work.”
Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday and then went to Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of the capital.
James Slack denies that the government had downplayed the seriousness of Johnson’s condition.
Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ on April 5 after his condition worsened and he was transferred the following day to its intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator. He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular hospital ward. After leaving the hospital, Johnson expressed his gratitude to the staff of the National Health Service for saving his life when it could have “gone either way.”
Slack says Johnson spoke over the weekend to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for the prime minister during his illness.
Over 1,800 citations handed out to people going out
Police have handed out 1,847 citations to people leaving their homes against regulations so far today, the Kan news site reports.
The number of tickets exceeds the 1,715 handed out for the same infraction Sunday, according to the report.
Officials believe Israelis have become more lax regarding keeping to social distancing restrictions in recent days, and the government is reportedly mulling a fresh nationwide lockdown.
Man, 80, dies of virus, bringing death toll to 112
An 80-year-old man has died of the coronavirus at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, according to Hebrew media reports.
The fatality brings the total death toll from the virus to 112.
Worldwide, the number of fatalities has surpassed 115,000 and the number of confirmed cases is nearing 2 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Cabinet to decide on five-day nationwide lockdown — report
The cabinet will meet later Monday to approve a nationwide lockdown for the last day of Passover and beyond, the Ynet news site reports.
According to the report, the draft plan would see Israelis forbidden from leaving their hometown from 5 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Sunday.
IDF Home Front Command chief says Israel needs ‘coping strategy, not exit strategy’
The head of the military’s Home Front Command dismisses the growing talk of an “exit strategy” for the coronavirus pandemic, saying instead the military was preparing a “coping strategy” for continuing to manage outbreaks of the disease for many months to come.
“We need to talk about a coping strategy, not an exit strategy,” says Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, whose Home Front Command has been heavily involved in the national response to the crisis.
Yadai says he expects the country to continue dealing with the coronavirus well into next year “with ups and downs.”
However, the general says he believes the country should begin working to allow people to resume some kind of normal routine during this period.
IDF battalions operating in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak on coronavirus duty
Two IDF battalions are operating in Jerusalem, specifically in its ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, along with two others in Bnei Brak, providing tens of thousands of at-risk and quarantined residents with food three times a week, the head of the Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai says.
Yadai says the troops were also helping educate and inform the residents about the coronavirus, evacuating those who contracted the virus and assisting the Magen David Adom ambulance service perform tests.
The general acknowledges that the military was struggling to convince people in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem who contracted the virus to leave their homes for a designated quarantine hotel, despite the military ensuring that all the food would meet the religious standards of every ultra-Orthodox denomination.
Yadai says Jerusalem and Bnei Brak are currently the only two cities in Israel to be designated as “red” on the military’s red-yellow-green scale from most to least affected by the coronavirus.
He said another 10 municipalities are at risk of joining them, but that the Home Front Command and other government institutions are working with local authorities to prevent that from happening.
Boris Johnson’s kibbutz ‘father’ recalls time spent with future British PM who always ‘knew what he wanted’
Boris Johnson was clearly someone who knew “what he wanted, and knew how to get what he wanted,” Alec Collins, who “adopted” the British prime minister when he spent a short time on Kibbutz Kfar Hanassi in northern Israel, tells Channel 12.
The TV station interviewed Collins amid the global virus crisis, a day after Johnson left hospital praising medical staff who he said saved his life after he contracted COVID-19.
Johnson spent 10 days on the kibbutz working in the laundry, Collins recalls, while his sister Rachel stayed on for three months in 1984. “He hung up the washing; that was his job most of the time,” recalls Collins.
He said that Johnson had not left because he had any problem with the work in the laundry, but because he wanted to travel and see the country. “On the contrary,” said Collins, who made aliyah from Leeds, England, in 1957, “he was not the kind of person to complain… He was a highly motivated, serious man…. He wanted to see what there is in the land of Israel… not just one place.”
Collins added that while his acquaintance with Johnson was short-lived, he has kept in touch from time to time with Rachel Johnson, including after Johnson became prime minister.
Rivlin delivers Easter greetings to Christian leaders
President Reuven Rivlin speaks with Christian leaders in Jerusalem today to give his traditional Easter greeting.
Speaking with the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III; the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Nourhan Manougian; head of the Latin Patriarchate Pierbattista Pizzabella; the Custos of the Holy Land, Francesco Patton; and the Greek Melkite Catholic Archbishop of Galilee Youssef Matta, Rivlin said: “I’m sorry that this year circumstances don’t allow us to hold our annual Easter meeting, a tradition we have upheld for the last six years.”
Greek Patriarch Theophilos III wished Rivlin a happy Passover, while the Armenian patriarch said that while times are difficult, he was sure “Israeli brains will find a solution shortly.”
41-year-old woman dies at Kaplan Hospital
A 41-year-old woman with existing medical conditions has died at the Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, bring the number of fatalities in Israel to 111.
The number of seriously ill patients stands at 181, while 133 patients are on respiratory ventilation.
750 patients are hospitalized, 7,257 are being treated at home, 1,058 are in quarantine hotels, and the number of recovered patients has increased to 1,689.
The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 7,680.
Government could renew curfew for last day of Passover – report
A curfew could reimposed ahead of the last day of Passover and the Minouna celebration the following day, Channel 12 reports.
According to the report, the cabinet will vote later today on a similar restriction to the one imposed at the beginning of the holiday with people prohibited from going more than 100 meters from their homes, except for people working in key industries, and police roadblocks preventing intercity travel.
Channel 12 says Health Ministry officials are concerned that people will try and celebrate the holidays outside of their nuclear families.
China trying to paint narrative that virus outbreak originated elsewhere – Report
China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, CNN reports.
According to the report, all academic papers on COVID-19 will be subject to extra vetting before publication.
A Chinese researcher, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells CNN that the move is a “coordinated effort from (the) Chinese government to control (the) narrative, and paint it as if the outbreak did not originate in China.”
Iran official death toll tops 4,500
Iran’s health ministry reports another 111 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, taking the official overall death toll in the worst-hit Middle East country to 4,585.
Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 1,617 new infections takes the total number of cases in the country’s outbreak to 73,303, of whom 45,983 have recovered.
“The trend of relatively stable and decreasing new cases of contamination, which has been observed in recent days, has also continued over the past 24 hours,” he tells a televised news conference.
Iran announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, when it said two people died of the disease in the holy Shiite city of Qom.
But there has been speculation abroad that the real toll of the disease in the Islamic Republic could be much higher.
The opposition MEK group puts the death toll at over 26,000
Some stores could open as early as Sunday, says head of National Economic Council
Shops could begin to open as early as this Sunday, while a return to school is not yet on the table, Prof. Avi Simhon, head of the National Economic Council, tells the Hebrew-language Ynet website.
“I assume that this coming Sunday we will begin to open shops that face out onto the street,” Simhon says, adding that the government will follow up on the data and decided on its next steps after a week or two.
“We will want to open malls, but that will take time. I don’t believe it will happen in April, perhaps sometime in May, depending on the numbers we see and how citizens comply with regulations and restrictions,” he says.
With regard to schools, Simhon says any return to school will be gradual and in a different format to what we are familiar with.
He suggest that families could band together to look after each other’s children in small groups.
Soldier lightly injured as base infiltrated in South
An IDF soldier is lightly injured after he was attacked by a man who snuck onto an army base in southern Israel, the military says.
According to an army spokesperson, the soldier and his partner were patrolling their base when they spotted the suspect.
They attempted to arrest the man, but he struck out and cut the soldier’s arm, and then ran out of the base. The military and police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and an investigation into the incident, is ongoing the army says.
The injured soldier received medical treatment at the scene, the spokesperson says.
Military sources said the background to the incident was not yet clear.
Spain virus deaths continue to fall
The coronavirus death toll in Spain continues to fall, with 517 fatalities registered Monday, down from 619 deaths on Sunday and way down from the peak of 950 deaths recorded on April 2.
The total death toll in the country now stands at 17,489, with 169,496 confirmed cases and 64,727 recovered from COVID-19.
The death toll does not include unconfirmed cases at senior-living facilities and people who have died at home and the real number of fatalities from the disease is believed to be much higher.
Bakshi-Doron laid to rest in front of handful of mourners
Former Sephardi chief rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron is laid to rest this morning in front of only some 20 mourners at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem. Bakshi-Doron died last night at the age of 79 after succumbing to COVID-19.
The present Sephardi chief rabbi Yitzhak Yosef mourns Bakshi-Doron over the phone: “Woe to the world that has lost a leader and woe to the ship that has lost its captain,” says Yosef.
Also speaking over the phone, Aryeh Deri, chairman of the Shas (Torah observant Sephardim) party, says “the pain is enormous. It is impossible to comprehend that we are here today, during the days of Passover, and we cannot pay our last respects to our rabbi and teacher.” Orthodox Jews typically don’t deliver full eulogies during the month of Passover.
Israel can still bounce back economically if lockdown eases soon, says tax chief
Tax Authority chief Eran Yaakov warns in an interview with Hebrew language website Ynet that the state could lose tens of billions of shekels in tax revenues if the current lockdown continues.
Stating that the state lost NIS 6 billion in tax revenues in March alone, Yaakov warns that worse is yet to come, but strikes an optimistic note saying that if Israel begins to exit the lockdown after Passover, the economy can still return to the strong footing it was on prior to the crisis.
“The crisis came with Israel in a very good state and this has allowed us to deal well with the situation,” Yaakov tells Ynet. “We were in full, historical, employment, and our debt-to-GDP ratio was a very comfortable 60% and that allows us more freedom in helping businesses and bridging their cash flow dificulties.”
Ashkenazi calls for fines against demonstrators to be canceled
Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi calls for fines imposed on people who demonstrated in front of his home earlier this morning to be canceled.
“Even in current circumstances freedom of speech and the right to protest must be maintained so long as protesters adhere to Health Ministry regulations,” Ashkenazi tweets in an apparent contradiction, as violating the regulations is exactly what they were fined for.
Police handed out fines of as much as NIS 5,000 as dozens of people demonstrated in violation of Health Ministry regulations allowing protests in group of no more than 10 and called on Ashkenazi to realize that Netanyahu was taking him and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “for a ride” in negotiations for a national unity government.
“The right to demonstrate is a fundamental democratic right. I call on the public security minister and the acting police commissioner to annul the fines handed out to the demonstrators this morning,” the Blue and White No. 2 says.
60 tons of medical equipment arrives from China
A CAL Cargo plane with 60 tons of medical equipment, including protective masks, lands in Israel this morning in an operation led by the Defense Ministry procurement branch.
The 747 jumbo jet is the first of five planes expected to land in Israel over the next few days, carrying some 12 million protective masks and medical equipment procured from Sion Medical, an Israeli manufacturer, marketer, and supplier of surgical dressings, medical textiles, ointments, and sterile solutions for disposable products for hospitals and medical institutions, from its factories in China.
Police fine demonstrators against Blue and White-Likud talks
Police handed out fines of as much as NIS 5,000 as dozens of people demonstrate in front of the home of Blue and White No. 2 Gabi Ashkenazi this morning.
Police say some 60 people were protesting against the former IDF chief of staff, while the so-called “Black Flag” movement puts the numbers at around 200.
Police say the the fines were handed out after demonstrators refused to adhere to orders to demonstrate in groups of no more than 10 people in line with Health Ministry regulations.
Demonstrators call on Ashkenazi to wake up and realize that Netanyahu is taking Ashkenazi and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “for a ride” in negotiations for a national unity government talks.
Health Ministry updates virus toll to 110
The Health Ministry updates the number of coronavirus deaths in Israel to 110 from 109 earlier this morning, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease increases from 11,145 to 11,235.
The number of seriously ill patients stands at 181, while 133 patients are on respiratory ventilation.
750 patients are hospitalized, 7,257 are being treated at home, 1,058 are in quarantine hotels, while the number of recovered patients has increased to 1,689.
The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 7,680.
President Rivlin eulogizes ‘spiritual giant’ Bakshi-Doron
President Reuven Rivlin eulogizes former Sephardi chief rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, who succumbed to COVID-19 last night at the age of 79.
“Rabbi Bakshi-Doron was a sagacious scholar of Jewish law with a deep sense of responsibility for all of Israel, a rabbi, a father, and a spiritual leader for communities in Israel and the Diaspora,” says Rivlin.
“I remember the many discussions we had and his honest concern for every human being… My deep condolences to his family, his students and to all of Israel on the passing of a spiritual giant.”
Yamina says Netanyahu commits to no compromise on sovereignty, judicial appointments
The right-wing Yamina party says in a statement this morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed in a call yesterday not to hand over control of the Judicial Appointments Committee to Blue and White in negotiations over a national unity government or to make any compromise on the issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.
“We strengthen the prime minister’s hands in insisting on the red lines of the right-wing bloc with regard to sovereignty and judicial appointments,” says Yamina.
“Abandoning the Judicial Appointments Committee to the left would be a disaster that would resonate for generations and would bring the judicial coup of Barak and Beinish [activist former chief justices who were anathema to the right] back to life. Gantz must stick to the agreements made on these matters and remember that he heads a minority party of 17 MKs against Netanyahu, who heads a 59-seat bloc,” says the six-seat Yamina.
Ya’alon calls on Gantz to quit coalition talks
It’s not to late for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to pull out of negotiations to form a national unity government after being tricked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former political partner Moshe Ya’alon tweets.
“Benny, it’s clear that your naive intention to form a national unity government met the cynical swindling of the accused who is fleeing justice,” tweets Yaalon. “If you agree to meet his demands to entrench his regime, and make him a leader above the law, you will be misusing the mission that united us. It isn’t too late to fix your error of navigation,” adds the former IDF chief of staff.
Yaalon’s comments come amid a deadlock between Likud and Blue and White over the formation of a national unity government, and after Gantz split up from factions led by Yaalon and Yair Lapid to enter into talks with Netanyahu.
Bennett: New coronavirus airport procedure up and running
The new coronavirus airport procedure for arrivals is up and running, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tweets.
“We have operated the new procedure for arrivals from overseas. Yesterday at 10:50 p.m. a plane landed in Israel from Minsk. The passengers were taken to a hotel. Everything went smoothly,” Bennett says.
Responsibility for arrivals from overseas has been handed over to the Defense Ministry, which now takes all passengers to designated quarantine hotels where they remain for 14 days.
Emergency ordinances requiring all people arriving in Israel from overseas to be housed at state-run quarantine hotels upon entry to the country were approved by the government yesterday.
The director-general of the Health Ministry can make exemptions allowing people to quarantine elsewhere for “health and humanitarian reasons or other special circumstances,” after consulting with the head of the IDF’s Home Front Command.
COVID-19 death toll rises to 109
Four people die overnight from COVID-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Israel to 109.
An 80-year-old resident of a senior living home is the 12th person from that facility, in Yavne’el, in the north, to die from the novel coronavirus.
An 81-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman die at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, while a 78-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions dies of the disease at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.
