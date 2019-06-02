The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Arab Israeli woman arrested for joining terror group in Syria
The Shin Bet security service last month arrested a 22-year-old Arab Israeli woman suspected of having joined the al-Nusra Front terror group in Syria in March 2018.
Rania Shenawi, of the Arab town of Makr, was arrested on May 7 upon her return to Israel from Syria, the Shin Bet says.
Last Friday, Shenawi was charged with in a Haifa court with contacting a foreign agent, attempting to join a terror group, illegally leaving the country and theft. She has also been charged with attacking a police officer while she was in custody.
According to the security service, Shenawi traveled to Syria last April, crossing into the war-torn country from Turkey using a counterfeit identity card. In order to fund her trip, Shenawi stole money approximately NIS 10,000 ($2,750) from her father, according to her indictment.
In Syria, she allegedly joined al-Nusra Front, which has been connected off and on over the years to both the Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terror groups.
“The findings of the investigation of Shenawi show that she held an extreme ideological worldview, mostly in supporting the Islamic State terror group and in a deep hatred of Jews,” the Shin Bet says.
— Judah Ari Gross
US aircraft carrier, B-52 conduct exercise in Middle East amid Iran tensions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The US military says a B-52 bomber and an aircraft carrier dispatched to the Middle East over a perceived threat from Iran have conducted a joint exercise together in the Arabian Sea.
The Air Force says in a statement today that the exercise saw F/A-18 Super Hornets, MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters and E-2D Growlers from the USS Abraham Lincoln fly with the B-52 bomber.
The Air Force says the aircraft also “simulated strike operations” in the exercise, which took place on Saturday.
The White House dispatched the Lincoln and its strike force to the Middle East in May over a threat it did not describe at the time.
The US pulled out of Iran’s nuclear deal a year ago. Since then, relations have grown tense as America imposes ever-tougher sanctions on Tehran.
— AP
Police minister defends opening Temple Mount to Jewish visitors
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan defends the opening of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City to Jewish visitors for Jerusalem Day, following clashes at the site between police and Muslim worshipers.
“My policy since my first day in office has been to do everything in order that the Temple Mount will be open to whoever wants to visit it, most definitely on an important day like today,” Erdan tells reporters ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting.
Erdan hails police for “doing everything” to ensure visitors can access the Temple Mount and says arrests were made ahead of Jerusalem Day “based on intelligence.”
Pompeo: US willing to talk to Iran ‘with no preconditions’
BELLINZONA, Switzerland — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is willing to talk with Iran “with no preconditions,” but he says the United States will continue its campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.
Tensions have risen between the two countries, and that’s led to fears of open conflict.
Pompeo is in Switzerland for talks with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Switzerland represents US interests in Iran.
America’s top diplomat says the US is “prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We’re ready to sit down” with Iran’s leaders.
But Pompeo also is making clear that “the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue.”
US President Donald Trump has signaled willingness to talk with Iran’s leadership. Iranian officials have hinted at the possibility but have also insisted they will not be bulled.
— AP
PLO, Hamas condemn Israeli ‘attacks’ at Temple Mount
Senior Palestinian Liberation Organization official Saeb Erekat denounces what he terms “attacks by the Israeli occupation authority and its provocations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” saying they are “dragging the region into a new cycle of violence that will threaten the security of the entire region.”
Erekat’s comments come after clashes at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City between police and Muslim worshipers, following the entry of Jewish visitors to the site for Jerusalem Day. The holiday this year coincides with the final days of Ramadan, when non-Muslims are traditionally barred from entering the Temple Mount.
Hamas, the Palestinian terror group which rules the Gaza Strip, likewise condemns the “brutal attack by the occupation forces on the sanctuaries in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the storming by hundreds of extremist settlers.”
Jordan warns ‘provocative Israeli policies’ at Temple Mount could spark violence
Jordan is condemning the “provocative Israeli policies” at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City after clashes between police and Muslim worshipers at the holy site.
The clashes came as hundreds of Jews were allowed onto the site to celebrate Jerusalem Day, which marks the unification of the city following Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem and the Old City from Jordan in the 1967 Six Day War. Police had initially said the site would be closed to Jewish visitors and tourists for Jerusalem Day, which this year coincides with the final days of Ramadan.
“We unequivocally condemn the continuation of Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, by the break in of extremists [to the Temple Mount] in a defiant manner with the backing of security forces,” Jordan’s foreign ministry says in a statement, according to the Ynet news site.
The statement also warns against “the dangerous ramifications of the provocative Israeli policies, which could lead to a new escalation of violence that threatens the entire region.”
Jordan is recognized as the custodian of the Temple Mount, which houses the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest in Judaism.
comments