US attorney general says Trump didn’t try to thwart Mueller probe

US Attorney General Bill Barr says that the White House fully cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election meddling and that US President Donald Trump took no action to thwart the probe.

“There is substantial evidence to show that the president was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks,” Barr says is a special press conference ahead of the release of the Mueller report.

“Nonetheless, the White House fully cooperated with the special counsel’s investigation, providing unfettered access to campaign and White House documents, directing senior aides to testify freely, and asserting no privilege claims,” he says.

“And at the same time, the president took no act that in fact deprived the special counsel of the documents and witnesses necessary to complete his investigation,” Barr adds.

— AFP