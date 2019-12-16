US Democrats release impeachment report saying Trump betrayed nation

The US House Judiciary Committee releases a sweeping report bolstering the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, laying out the rationale and charges that accuse him of betraying the nation for his own political gain.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment by House Democrats: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They point to Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden while withholding as leverage military aid the country relies on to counter Russia, as well as his efforts to block the House investigation.

The House will vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles approved last week by the House Judiciary panel. The vote is all but certain to result in Trump’s impeachment, though he’s expected to be acquitted in a Senate trial.

Detailing its case against the nation’s 45th president, the Judiciary panel releases a 650-page report. The document, which formally lays the groundwork for the vote, said Trump “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections.”

The report is submitted to the House Rules Committee, which will meet tomorrow to set parameters for Wednesday’s debate.

— AP