The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Iran moves to strike four zeroes from sanctions-battered currency
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president sends a bill to parliament that would cut four zeroes from the value of the Islamic Republic’s sanctions-battered currency, the rial, as tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington.
By sending the bill to lawmakers, President Hassan Rouhani’s government shows it is serious about an idea discussed for some time in Iran, where people discuss monetary transactions in both rials and informally but more commonly in tomans. A toman is worth 10 rials.
If passed by parliament and approved by lawmakers, Iran’s Central Bank would in effect devalue the rial and rename it as toman.
The bank would have two years to create the new toman currency, returning a currency name that has not been officially used since the 1930s.
Iran’s rial has been battered by increasing US sanctions on the country since US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago. On Wednesday, the rial traded 116,500 to $1. At the time of the 2015 nuclear deal, the rial traded 32,000 to the dollar.
— AP
US immigrant charged with raping two young girls 20 years ago
An American immigrant is indicted today for allegedly raping two young girls 20 years ago.
The indictment, filed in the Central District Court, notes the two girls were 4 and 7 at the time of the attacks, which allegedly took place in a West Bank settlement between December 1999 and October 2001.
The 48-year-old, identified by prosecutors as Yosef Haim (nee Jimmy Julius) Karo of Carmiel, had served a prison sentence in the US for sexual crimes against minors, and reportedly moved to Israel to flee further prosecution.
According to the indictment, Karo allegedly threatened one girl he would hunt down her family and kill them if she didn’t acquiesce, and then gave his victims cookies after the assault.
He is charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, causing bodily harm, and other lesser charges.
High Court freezes appointment of new justice ministry chief
The High Court of Justice on Wednesday freezes the appointment of Ophir Cohen as director general of the Justice Ministry and issues a biting critique of Justice Minister Amir Ohana.
“Removing a director general during an election campaign and appointing another from outside the public service directly contradicts the guidelines of the attorney general, and stands in direct opposition to the clear ruling of the Supreme Court,” Justice Menachem Mazuz says during the Wednesday debate on a petition from the Movement for Quality Government against the appointment.
Ohana, who was appointed justice minister in June, quickly fired the longtime and widely respected director general of the ministry Emi Palmor and appointed in her stead Cohen, an old personal friend who critics noted had never managed a large organization either in the public or private sectors.
comments