US sanctions Iranian officials for barring candidates from upcoming elections
WASHINGTON — The United States slaps sanctions on five Iranian officials in charge of vetting candidates for this week’s parliamentary elections, in which thousands have been barred from running.
The targeted officials include Ahmad Jannati, a powerful cleric accused of overseeing the disqualification of candidates as part of the Guardian Council. The ultra-conservative also plays a key role in a body that selects the regime’s supreme leader.
“The Trump Administration will not tolerate the manipulation of elections to favor the regime’s malign agenda, and this action exposes those senior regime officials responsible for preventing the Iranian people from freely choosing their leaders,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a statement.
Vatican to open archives of WWII-era pope Pius XII
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican’s archives on pope Pius XII are poised to be unsealed, with historians hoping to uncover previously hidden details about one of the most controversial popes in history.
The papacy of Pius XII lasted from 1939 to 1958, tumultuous years that covered World War II, including the Holocaust. Pius XII remains a controversial figure as he never publicly condemned the Nazi regime.
“The opening of the archives is decisive for the contemporary history of the church and the world,” Cardinal Jose Tolentino Calaca de Mendonca, the church’s archivist and librarian, tells reporters today.
When the archives are unsealed on March 2, researchers will be able to delve into a wide variety of topics.
“From religious history to political history, from the government of the church to the relations of the Holy See with states and the international community,” says the cardinal.
The controversy over Pius XII hinges on whether the head of the Catholic Church, a former diplomat of the Holy See in Germany, remained too silent during the Holocaust, never publicly condemning the Nazis.
One hundred and fifty researchers from around the world have already requested access to the archives, says Bishop Sergio Pagano, who heads the Vatican’s central “apostolic archives.”
First to be served will be those from the American Holocaust Memorial Museum and representatives of the Jewish community in Rome, he says. Researchers will compete all year long for about 20 places available in the central archives.
Turkey says 2 of its soldiers killed by airstrike in Syria
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province. Five other soldiers are wounded in the attack.
The deaths bring to 15 the number of Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib.
A ministry statement posted today to Twitter says Turkey’s military is responding to the attack. It doesn’t provide further details, or say where in Idlib the attack occurred.
The ministry claims that as many as 50 Syrian government soldiers were killed and that five tanks, two armored personnel carriers and other equipment were destroyed.
The Russian military says militants in Idlib had launched a massive offensive on Syrian army positions near Nairab, under the cover of Turkish artillery, adding that four Syrian soldiers were wounded by the Turkish artillery barrage.
“The militants’ actions were supported by the Turkish artillery fire, which allowed the militants to break through the Syrian army’s defenses,” it says in a statement.
The military adds that at the Syrian military’s request, Russian Su-24 bombers then struck the militants to prevent them from advancing and allowing Syrian government forces to “successfully repel all attacks.”
It isn’t immediately clear whether it was the Russian airstrikes that killed the two Turkish soldiers.
Blue and White MK suggests PM won’t fulfill new East Jerusalem building promise
A hawkish lawmaker from the Blue and White party criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu for announcing the lifting of building restrictions in an area of East Jerusalem, suggesting the premier will not live up to his word.
“Netanyahu surprises almost every week: [He] almost annexed the [Jordan] Valley, almost applied [Israeli] law to Ma’ale Adumim, almost cleared Khan al-Ahmar and now almost canceled the freeze that [he] imposed on building in Har Homa,” Zvi Hauser tweets.
Hauser, a member of the Telem faction in Blue and White, was a former cabinet secretary under Netanyahu.
Abbas spokesman slams Netanyahu announcement of new East Jerusalem construction
A spokesman for Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas denounces Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement that he would advance thousands of new housing units in East Jerusalem.
Netanyahu’s insistence to build thousands of new settler units on the territories of the Palestinian state is a systematic destruction of the two-state solution,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh says in a statement carried by the official Wafa news agency.
Tel Aviv mayor threatens to sue culture minister Miri Regev for claiming he’d sought to ban tefillin
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai threatens to sue Culture Minister Miri Regev over her claim that he would bar people from donning ritual phylacteries in the coastal city.
A letter from Huldai’s lawyers say the claim is “without any basis” and calls on Regev to apologize to the mayor or pay damages of NIS 100,000.
It also clarifies that tefillin stands are permitted in the city but cannot be set up within 100 meters of a school.
Regev quickly fires back at Huldai.
“Ron Huldai, you don’t threaten me… Who authorized you to prevent Jews from putting on tefillin in public spaces?” she writes on Facebook.
The letter from Huldai’s lawyers came in response to comments Regev made yesterday at a Likud campaign event in Acre.
“You know the mayor of Tel Aviv announced he won’t approve putting on tefillin in the street,” she said. “There is nothing more Jewish than tefillin.”
Plane carrying Israelis from quarantined cruise ship departs Japan
A chartered plane carrying 11 Israelis who were quarantined on a cruise ship off Japan takes off for Israel.
The Israelis, who are expected to touch down overnight, will be quarantined for two weeks at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv.
Another four Israelis who were aboard the ship remain hospitalized in Japan after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Remand of sex offender rabbi extended in miracles-for-cash investigation
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extends by six more days the remand of Rabbi Eliezer Berland.
Berland, a convicted sex offender, is suspected of pocking millions of shekels from terminally ill patients who he promised to miraculously cure.
Peace Now: New East Jerusalem building plans a ‘serious blow’ to two-state solution
The Peace Now settlement watchdog group calls Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement of the construction of new housing units in East Jerusalem a “serious blow” to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“This is the last point that can allow territorial contiguity between Bethlehem and East Jerusalem — the most significant Palestinian metropolitan area — and if the neighborhood is built, it will not be possible to connect the two cities,” the group says in a statement.
The group calls the move “another cynical election exercise” by Netanyahu and questions whether his transitional government has the legal authority to move forward with the new construction.
It also says despite Netanyahu’s backing of the recently unveiled Trump peace plan, “he is doing everything possible to preclude the chances for peace and prevent a resolution of the conflict.”
Netanyahu says he’s lifted building freeze on East Jerusalem neighborhood
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces he has lifted restrictions on construction of the controversial Givat Hamatos neighborhood in East Jerusalem, saying 3,000 homes will be built for Jewish residents there.
The plan for construction in Givat Hamatos was first brought forward in 2012, prompting widespread condemnation in the international community as it would cut off the Palestinian neighborhoods of Beit Safafa and Sharafat from the West Bank, something critics say would place a nail in the coffin of a two-state solution based roughly on the pre-1967 lines.
Netanyahu says that in addition to the 3,000 units in Givat Hamatos, he also green-lit 2,200 units in the Jewish neighborhood of Har Homa as well as 1,000 homes in nearby Beit Safafa, which has long suffered from a housing crisis.
“Coexistence in Jerusalem,” he boasts to reporters from a hilltop near Har Homa. “Jerusalem is being built and expanded. We are connecting all parts of the united Jerusalem. I have removed all the restrictions, and now Jerusalem is being built under my authority.”
This appears to have been the first time Netanyahu has publicly admitted to having placed a building freeze on the Givat Hamatos plan, explaining he had been under immense pressure from other countries not to build there.
Merkel condemns ‘poison’ of racism after suspected far-right shooting
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemns the “poison” of hatred and racism running through German society, after a suspected right-wing extremist shot dead nine people at a hookah bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau.
“Racism is a poison, hatred is a poison and this poison exists in our society and it is already to blame for far too many crimes,” Merkel tells reporters.
Pompeo meets Saudi king for talks focused on Iran threats
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met today with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in a visit focused primarily on discussing shared security concerns about regional rival Iran.
Following his meeting at the royal palace with the king, Pompeo heads to a Saudi air base where some 2,500 US troops are stationed in response to threats from Iran.
American troops were sent to Saudi Arabia last summer as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to beef up the United States’ military presence in the Middle East in response to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran following US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers and impose sanctions on the country.
Saudi Arabia and the US have blamed Iran for an attack last summer against Saudi oil facilities that temporarily halved the kingdom’s daily crude production. Iran denies involvement and its allied Yemeni rebel Houthi group says they were behind the attack.
Iran announces 3 new cases of coronavirus after 2 deaths
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says that three more people have been infected with the new coronavirus that originated in central China, following an announcement yesterday that two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom.
All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, are shut down in the holy city of Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency. Other news reports says Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.
Qom, located around 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, is a popular religious destination and a center of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It is also known for its cattle farms.
An official in Iran’s health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour says on his twitter account that the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Iran was five, including the two elderly Iranian citizens who died yesterday in Qom.
IRNA reports that the three new cases are all Iranians residing in Qom, with one of the infected having visited the city of Arak. Mohammad Mahdi Gouya, Iran’s deputy health minister, says they did not appear to have had any contact with Chinese nationals.
Thailand unhappy with Israel’s entry ban over coronavirus concerns
BANGKOK — Thailand’s government is scrambling to cope with new travel restrictions after Israel banned the citizens of Thailand and three other Asian countries and territories from entering over concerns about a new virus.
Israel on Monday announced it was refusing entry to all foreign nationals who had traveled to Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau during the past 14 days. Israeli citizens and residents will be isolated at home for 14 days after their return from areas at risk.
Thai Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Natapanu Nopakun says the country’s ambassador ín Tel Aviv had asked Israel to review its decision to ban Thais.
“We believe that Israel will reconsider the decision as Thailand isn’t the only country affected from the announcement,” he tells The Associated Press.
Israel had already in late January imposed a similar ban on foreign nationals entering from China.
The latest ban could inconvenience business travelers from Singapore, which like Israel is a major hub for high-tech projects.
The consequences for Thailand could be more substantial. About 25,000 Thai workers are employed in Israel, mostly in the agricultural sector. In many cases they are the main breadwinners for their families in Thailand’s economically disadvantaged northeast.
