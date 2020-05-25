West Bank to reopen after virus lockdown, Palestinian PM announces

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says the West Bank will reopen on Tuesday after a dramatic slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus.

Shtayyeh says shops, restaurants and mosques and churches will reopen on Tuesday, while government offices will reopen on Wednesday following the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers autonomous areas of the West Bank, imposed a strict lockdown in March.

The Palestinians reported 368 cases of COVID-19 in the West Bank, with two deaths.

— AP