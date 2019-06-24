What’s wrong with Palestinian surrender, Israel’s UN envoy asks

Israel’s UN ambassador urges Palestinians to surrender their struggle for a homeland in exchange for economic benefits as the United States prepared to roll out part of a peace plan promising billions of dollars.

Palestinian leaders have said the US plan will be tantamount to surrender and declared US President Donald Trump’s initiative dead on arrival.

“I ask: What’s wrong with Palestinian surrender?” writes Ambassador Danny Danon in a New York Times op-ed.

“Surrender is the recognition that in a contest, staying the course will prove costlier than submission.”

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is set to open the conference in Bahrain tomorrow to unveil plans for raising $50 billion in investment for the Palestinians and their Arab neighbors.

“The Palestinians have little to lose and everything to gain by putting down the sword and accepting the olive branch,” writes Danon.

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat “misleadingly suggests that a ‘surrender’ will lead to an end of the Palestinian people,” he adds.

“But nothing could be farther from the truth. Instead, surrendering will create the opportunity to transform Palestinian society, thereby leading to his people’s liberation.”

Danon takes aim at the Palestinian leadership, accusing it of corruption and citing a poll that said 90 percent of Palestinians do not trust it.

— AFP