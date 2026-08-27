Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

White House: There are ‘no talks or conversations’ going on or scheduled with Iran

By Jacob Magid 27 August 2026, 4:30 pm Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

The White House reiterates that there are no negotiations ongoing with Iran, as Washington seeks to turn the screws on Tehran through economic sanctions.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly says in a statement.

“The naval blockade remains in full force and effect, and Operation Economic Outcast is underway to sever every remaining economic lifeline sustaining the regime,” she adds.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tells Fox News: “No negotiations are happening right now, and this will continue until the president feels that maybe they come to the table in a meaningful way. We have not seen that yet.”

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