With 3 hours until proposed lockdown, no word from government on regulations

With just three hours remaining until a nationwide lockdown is meant to take effect across Israel, preventing Israelis from leaving their city of residence, there is still no word from the government on the regulations or what exactly they entail.

The cabinet is set to approve a closure and curfew over the Passover holiday to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus, but there is uncertainty over when it will take effect and how long it will last. The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet released any official communication on the measures.

Yesterday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that, beginning at 4 p.m. today, Israelis will not be able to leave the cities where they live until Friday at 7 a.m.

However, on Monday Hebrew media, citing a draft of the measures to be approved by ministers, said the lockdown would end on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The reports also said restrictions on traffic would begin at Tuesday at 2 p.m., two hours earlier than cited by Netanyahu.

— Raoul Wootliff