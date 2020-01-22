The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
World leaders arriving at Ben Gurion for World Holocaust Forum
The procession of world leaders coming to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum is well underway now. Spain’s King Felipe VI (he’ll be the tallest man in most photos in Israel, including the one below) just landed.
Some key European leaders are already here, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron, but the biggest geopolitical guns, at least where the geopolitics of the Middle East are concerned, will land tomorrow. Vice President Mike Pence’s plane is due to touch down at Ben Gurion Airport at 7:55 a.m. and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plane 35 minutes later, at 8:30 a.m.
Polish lawmaker posts cartoon comparing meat industry to Holocaust
A Polish lawmaker at the European Parliament shares on social media a drawing showing cows at a slaughterhouse wearing striped uniforms with yellow stars like the ones the Nazis made Jews wear at concentration camps.
Sylwia Spurek, a 43-year-old Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats representative, shares the drawing by Jo Frederiks, an artist who focuses on animal welfare.
Amid criticism of her actions on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Spurek defends them by quoting “the Jewish Noble laurate Isaac Bashevis Singer,” as she describes him, who once wrote that: “In their behavior toward creatures, all men were Nazis.”
She adds about the painting: “Does this art delight me? No, it scares me how people treat other animals and I think that every intelligent person should understand the message of this artist.”
Spurek’s critics charge that the comparison she endorses is offensive to Holocaust victims. People involved in Holocaust commemoration and animal welfare activists often have clashed over the drawing of parallels between the genocide and the meat industry.
From the Depths, a commemoration group in Poland, writes to complain today about Spurek to European Parliament President David Sassoli.
The group’s founder, Jonny Daniels, calls it a “hateful post” and asks Sassoli to take “disciplinary actions” against Spurek and to urge her to apologize to survivors and their families.
— JTA
Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker imprisoned in Russia
A senior Kremlin official says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the mother of an Israeli backpacker imprisoned in Moscow on drug possession charges.
Naama Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after 9.5 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April.
Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov tells the Russian business daily Vedomosti that Putin will meet Issachar’s mother Yaffa during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday.
Putin will land in Israel Thursday to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem.
Israeli officials have expressed cautious optimism that Putin may use the visit to announce a pardon for Issachar.
Palestinian man held at Hebron holy site after police find knife in his pants
A 28-year-old Hebron resident is arrested at the Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site in the West Bank city after Border Police officers find a knife in his possession.
The knife sets off a metal detector at the site, according to police, leading to a body search that uncovers the blade in the man’s pants.
Police are not saying if they believe the incident was an attempted terror attack.
Netanyahu meets US lawmakers’ delegation led by Pelosi
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with a delegation of US lawmakers visiting to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum, which begins today.
The bipartisan delegation is led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranked Democrat in the US. The most senior Republican attending the forum is US Vice President Mike Pence, who will arrive tomorrow.
Asia soccer body holds firm in face of Iran Champions League boycott
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Despite threats of an Iranian boycott of its flagship club competition, the Asian Football Confederation confirms that Champions League matches involving Shahr Khodro and Esteghlal have been moved to neutral venues because of security concerns.
The AFC releases a statement saying it had moved two qualification ties involving Iranian clubs — Shahr Khodro FC vs. Bahrain’s Riffa and Esteghlal vs. Kuwait SC — to neutral venues “because of ongoing security concerns and the decision of several Governments to issue travel warnings to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The rescheduled matches will be played Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.
The AFC’s decision to move the matches comes days after the Iranian Football Federation threatened to boycott the 2020 Asian Champions League if they are barred from hosting international matches.
The IFF’s president Heidar Baharvand tells state television that if the ban is not reversed, Iran would withdraw its four teams — Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan and Shahr Khodr — from the tournament.
The ban was instituted after Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane amid a military confrontation with the US earlier this month, killing all 176 people on board.
— with AP
Cyprus: Turkey may have stolen data for latest Mediterranean gas drilling
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey may have stolen technical data that enabled it to send a drill ship to a specific location south of Cyprus that energy companies Eni and Total had preselected to carry out their own exploratory drilling, a Cypriot official says.
Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos says that although Cypriot authorities don’t have definitive proof, it’s believed that Turkey got its hands on data that helped guide its drill ship to the specific target.
The target is situated in an area, or block, where Cyprus has licensed Italian Eni and Total of France to carry out a hydrocarbons search. The two companies are licensed to conduct exploratory drilling in seven of the 13 blocks that make up Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.
“There’s information, which is probably correct, that they had stolen plans and studies from a specific company, that’s why they went to the specific spot,” Koushos tells Greece’s state broadcaster ERT. He says he’s not suggesting that either Eni or Total had handed Turkey the data.
Koushos repeats Cyprus’s accusation that Turkey is flouting international law by carrying on with illegal drilling activity in Cypriot waters, and accuses the country of “gunboat diplomacy.”
“Unfortunately, Turkey has become the pirate state of the east Mediterranean,” he says.
Koushos denies a Turkish claim that it’s in secret negotiations with Eni on a hydrocarbons search in the area.
Cyprus’s Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides says the European Union is moving to expedite sanctions against individuals or companies involved in illegal drilling off Cyprus.
— AP
Gantz tells Macron anti-Semitism threatens ‘democratic fabric’ of Europe
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz tells French President Emmanuel Macron that anti-Semitism threatens the “democratic fabric” of Europe.
The two meet in Jerusalem on the sidelines of the fifth World Holocaust Forum hosted by Yad Vashem.
“I shared my concerns with [Macron] about the recent rise in anti-Semitism in Europe and thanked him for his determined leadership in fighting this concerning trend in France. Anti-Semitism is a threat not only to the local Jewish communities of Europe but to the democratic fabric of European society as well,” Gantz says in a statement to the press.
The two discussed “various regional issues, foremost among them the challenge posed by Iran,” the statement says.
Turkey urges Russia to halt Syrian government attacks after family killed
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s foreign minister urges Russia to halt the Syrian government’s attacks in the war-torn Arab country, a day after airstrikes on rebel-held sectors and the shelling of government-held areas killed at least 17 people, including an entire family.
In his remarks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insists it is Moscow’s responsibility to stop the violence as Russia has been a staunch supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war.
The Syrian government has been carrying out an offensive on the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, and the rebel-held parts of nearby Aleppo province. The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom fled to areas closer to the border with Turkey.
Dozens of fighters have been killed on both sides in recent days as clashes intensified. The fighting comes despite a new cessation of hostilities agreement between Russia and Turkey that went into effect earlier this month. Moscow and Ankara stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Syria.
“Russia is the guarantor of the (Syrian) regime,” Cavusoglu tells a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Russia is obliged to stop this aggression. The situation in Idlib is our main focus because the regime has been increasing its aggression,” he adds. “Already, 400,000 people have been displaced and moved toward our border.”
Idlib is dominated by al-Qaeda-linked groups, but is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.
— AP
Masked gunmen kill local commander of Iran’s security forces
TEHRAN, Iran — Masked gunmen ambush and kill the local commander of a paramilitary security force in southwestern Iran, an associate of Iran’s top general recently killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad, the official IRNA news agency reports.
The slain commander, Abdolhossein Mojaddami, headed the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of the Revolutionary Guard used for internal security and other tasks, in the town of Darkhoein. He is gunned down in front of his home in the town in the country’s oil rich Khuzestan province.
Two gunmen on a motorcycle, armed with an assault rifle and a hunting rifle, ambushed Mojaddami, IRNA reports. Other Iranian media say the gunmen’s faces were covered with masks and that four shots were fired.
The case is under investigation and a motive was not immediately clear, but Basij units had been involved in violent clashes with demonstrators in the area in November in which many protesters were injured and killed. Amnesty International has reported that more than 300 people were killed in the unrest across the country, though some estimates are much higher and Iran has not announced an official death toll.
Mojaddami’s killing is another blow to the Revolutionary Guard following the death of top general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month in a US drone strike in Iraq.
— AP
Iran’s president insists his country will never seek nuclear weapons
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country will never seek to possess nuclear weapons, according to quotes on his official website translated by Reuters.
“We have never sought nuclear weapons,” he says. “With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapons.”
He adds that “the European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact.”
Iran is in a row with Germany, France and Britain over their threat to turn to the UN Security Council about Tehran’s increasing violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has steadily rolled back its implementation of the deal after the US withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.
Israel, the US and many other nations believe Iran has been pursuing nuclear weapons since the UN’s nuclear watchdog first found Tehran in violation of the global anti-nuclear pact, the NPT, in 2003.
