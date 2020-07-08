Yamina goes after Likud, Shas after proposed panel to probe judges rejected

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran plans to strengthen war-torn Syria’s air defense systems as part of a military agreement between the allies, state television says.

“We will strengthen Syria’s air defense systems in order to improve military cooperation between the two countries,” the broadcaster quotes armed forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri as saying.

The deal will “further enhance our will… to confront pressures by America,” he adds.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of a civil war there in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite terror group Hezbollah.

Iran has always denied sending forces to fight in Syria, saying it only has military advisors there.

The broadcaster publishes on its website a video of the deal being signed in Damascus by Bagheri and Syria’s Defense Minister Ali Ayoub.

It shows an Iranian military spokesman reading a joint statement saying the “comprehensive military-security agreement” aims to “confront increasing dangers (and) takfiri terrorism supported by international and regional powers.”

Iranian authorities use the term “takfiri” to refer to Sunni jihadists, including groups fighting in Syria.

The joint statement also emphasizes “the necessity of the withdrawal of all foreign armed forces having entered Syria illegally.”

Along with Moscow, Tehran is one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s main allies in the war that has ravaged the country since 2011.

The conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.

