The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
In first since start of pandemic, Rivlin receives credentials of new ambassadors
President Reuven Rivlin receives the credentials of new ambassadors to Israel for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from Rivlin’s office says the size of the honor guard was reduced and that the ceremony was held entirely in the President’s Residence in accordance with restrictions against the coronavirus.
During the ceremony, the new ambassadors from Colombia, Greece, Denmark, Romania and Argentina presented Rivlin with their credentials.
Yamina goes after Likud, Shas after proposed panel to probe judges rejected
The national-religious Yamina party goes after Likud and Shas after its MK Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal to form a parliamentary committee to probe judges’ alleged conflicts of interests was voted down by the Knesset plenum.
“Why do [you] vote right-wing and get left-wing? Eleven votes were missing to form an investigate committee on judges. Thirteen MKs from Likud and Shas were absent on the orders of [Prime Minister] Netanyahu and [Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri,” the party says in a statement.
“Don’t tell us anymore that you’re really in favor of changing the judicial system,” it adds.
Iran announces plans to strengthen Syria’s air defense systems
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran plans to strengthen war-torn Syria’s air defense systems as part of a military agreement between the allies, state television says.
“We will strengthen Syria’s air defense systems in order to improve military cooperation between the two countries,” the broadcaster quotes armed forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri as saying.
The deal will “further enhance our will… to confront pressures by America,” he adds.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of a civil war there in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite terror group Hezbollah.
Iran has always denied sending forces to fight in Syria, saying it only has military advisors there.
The broadcaster publishes on its website a video of the deal being signed in Damascus by Bagheri and Syria’s Defense Minister Ali Ayoub.
It shows an Iranian military spokesman reading a joint statement saying the “comprehensive military-security agreement” aims to “confront increasing dangers (and) takfiri terrorism supported by international and regional powers.”
Iranian authorities use the term “takfiri” to refer to Sunni jihadists, including groups fighting in Syria.
The joint statement also emphasizes “the necessity of the withdrawal of all foreign armed forces having entered Syria illegally.”
Along with Moscow, Tehran is one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s main allies in the war that has ravaged the country since 2011.
The conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.
— AFP
Explaining opposition to panel to probe judges, Liberman says he likes to troll Netanyahu, Smotrich
MK Avigdor Liberman explains why his right-wing secularist Yisrael Beytenu party voted against Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal to form a panel to probe judges’ alleged conflicts of interests, which Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud supported.
“I’m always happy when there’s an opportunity to vote against Smotrich and Netanyahu,” Liberman writes on Twitter.
He adds: “I’m ashamed that the Knesset of Israel, instead of dealing with the spread of the epidemic and economic crisis, is trying to help the bullshit government change the agenda and evade responsibility.”
Proposal to form panel to probe judges fails to pass Knesset vote
A proposal to form a parliamentary committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interested is voted down in a Knesset plenum vote.
Forty-three lawmakers voted in favor of Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal, while 54 voted against.
A number of MKs clap as it is announced the proposal was voted down, which is barred in the Knesset unless approved by the speaker.
Prime Minister Netanyahu was not present for the vote on the proposal, despite his party’s backing for it. Defense Ministry Benny Gantz, whose Blue and White party strongly opposed the measure, was also not present as he is in quarantine after exposure to a COVID-19 carrier.
Official coronavirus death toll in Iran passes 12,000
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says that its death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 12,000, with authorities considering reimposing restrictive measures in Tehran to contain a resurgence of the disease.
It comes a day after the Islamic Republic reported its highest single-day fatality count of 200 from COVID-19.
Iran has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the virus since late February.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says that another 153 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,084.
She says total cases had risen to 248,379 with 2,691 more people testing positive.
Nine of Iran’s 31 provinces are now classified as “red,” the highest category in the country’s virus risk scaling.
Another 10 are on alert including the capital Tehran and the surrounding province, Lari adds.
“Tehran is facing a very fragile situation,” says Alireza Zali, the head of the city’s virus taskforce.
“The number of infections, deaths and hospitalizations have been on a sharp rising trajectory in the past 10 days,” he iss quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.
— AFP
Gantz: Likud prefers probing judges to helping the unemployed
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White party, slams Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party for announcing it’ll back the formation of an investigative committee into judges’ alleged conflicts of interests.
“Instead of dealing with the unemployed and self-employed, Likud is requesting to investigate judges. Instead of dealing with the economic failure, they’re creating a moral failure,” Gantz writes on Twitter.
He adds: “Whoever prefers to sabotage democracy instead of dealing with saving lives is harming Israeli citizens and I won’t allow this.”
According to the Kann public broadcaster, Gantz phoned the heads of the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties in a bid to convince them to oppose the proposal, imploring them “to maintain the integrity of the coalition.”
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Blue and White’s No. 2, also hits out at Likud over the decision.
“The Likud decision to vote in favor of an investigate committee for judges in Israel is spitting on the face on Israeli democracy and the law enforcement system. For us this is a ‘white flag’ and we won’t agree to a move like this,” Ashkenazi tweets.
He adds: “If they want investigate committees right now instead of dealing with the coronavirus and working for the public, there are additional ideas.”
Ashkenazi doesn’t elaborate on what these ideas are but his comments come as Blue and White sources threaten to push for new elections if Likud goes through with the vote.
Leading authors warn in open letter against threat to free speech
LONDON — Dozens of artists, writers and academics have signed an open letter decrying the weakening of public debate and warning that the free exchange of information and ideas is in jeopardy amid a rise in what they call “illiberalism.”
J.K. Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among dozens of writers, artists and academics to argue against ideological conformity in an open letter in Harper’s Magazine. The letter comes amid a debate over so-called cancel culture — where prominent people face attack for sharing controversial opinions.
“The forces of illiberalism are gaining strength throughout the world and have a powerful ally in Donald Trump, who represents a real threat to democracy,” the letter says. “But resistance must not be allowed to harden into its own brand of dogma or coercion—which right-wing demagogues are already exploiting. The democratic inclusion we want can be achieved only if we speak out against the intolerant climate that has set in on all sides.”
The letter criticizes the state of public debate and the “swift and severe retribution” dealt out to any perceived wrongs. It decries an “intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”
“The way to defeat bad ideas is by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away,” the letter says. “We refuse any false choice between justice and freedom, which cannot exist without each other.
Other signatories include Noam Chomsky, Gloria Steinem and Malcolm Gladwell.
— AP
Coalition whip: We don’t want elections, Likud voters expect us to back panel to probe judges
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar denies Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party is seeking new elections by backing the formation of a committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interest, despite fierce opposition from its Blue and White coalition partners.
“The decision to vote in favor of the investigative committee… derives solely from our desire to meet the expectations of our voters. We have no desire to go to elections,” Zohar tweets.
He adds: “I hope that a way will be found to iron out the difficulties with Blue and White. This is the order of the hour.”
Knesset speaker hails proposed parliamentary panel to investigate judges
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a close Likud party ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu and longtime critic of Israel’s judicial system, applauds a proposal to form a parliamentary committee to probe judges’ alleged conflicts of interest.
“The days in which the Knesset feared to criticize the judicial system are over,” Levin writes on Facebook.
Justice minister: Whoever backs panel for judges is supporting ‘elimination of Israeli democracy’
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, a member of the Blue and White party, hits out a proposal to form a parliamentary committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interests, after Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party said it would vote to establish the panel.
“In Israel there are over a million unemployed people and everyday over 1,000 new patients are diagnosed with coronavirus and there’s someone for whom it’s most urgent now to destroy the rule of law,” Nissenkorn writes on Twitter.
He doesn’t specify who this is but appears to be referring to Netanyahu, who has repeatedly lashed out at law enforcement and prosecutors over his indictment on graft charges.
“Whoever votes in favor on an investigate committee for judges is voting in favor of the elimination of Israeli democracy. I won’t allow this,” Nissenkorn says.
Meanwhile, Hebrew media quotes Blue and White sources saying a vote by Likud in favor of the panel would mean new elections.
Likud says it’ll back forming committee to probe judges’ conflicts of interest
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party says it’ll vote in favor of far-right MK Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal to establish a Knesset committee to investigate judges’ alleged conflicts of interest, drawing sharp criticism from his coalition partners in the Blue and White party.
“A vote in favor of establishing an investigative committee for judges is a declaration of war against Israeli democracy,” Blue and White says in a statement.
The Likud announcement comes after reports said the coalition would oppose the formation of the committee and that lawmakers in Netanyahu’s party would be required to vote against it.
Trump says considering TikTok ban to punish China for pandemic
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said he is considering banning the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic, remarks China describes as “a malicious smear.”
TikTok has been caught up in the escalating disputes between the United States and China, with the Chinese-owned firm accused of acting as a spying tool for Beijing — an allegation it denies.
“It’s something we’re looking at,” Trump said during a TV interview yesterday when asked about a possible ban, according to Bloomberg News.
“It’s a big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they’ve done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful.”
Trump did not provide any details, and told Gray Television that it was “one of many” options he was considering against China, Bloomberg added.
The United States is the country worst-hit by the virus, which the American president has blamed on poor management and a lack of transparency in China — which has rejected the allegation.
“The remarks made by some politicians in the US are totally groundless and a malicious smear,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says today when asked about Trump’s comments on TikTok and China’s role in the pandemic.
“The Chinese government has always asked Chinese businesses to conduct cooperation overseas on the basis of law and compliance,” he tells a regular press briefing.
Trump’s comments came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US government was looking at banning Chinese apps — including TikTok — over espionage concerns.
— AFP
Lebanese man convicted in US of financing for Hezbollah returns home
BEIRUT — A Lebanese businessman serving a five-year sentence in the United States for providing millions of dollars to the Hezbollah terror group arrived today in Beirut after his early release, local media report.
Kassim Tajideen was sentenced last year in a federal court in Washington for his role in a money laundering conspiracy aimed at evading US sanctions. He was arrested in Morocco and extradited to the US in 2017, where he was he was charged with laundering money for Hezbollah.
There’s no immediate comment from US or Lebanese officials on his early release.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Tajideen’s arrival. A local Lebanese TV station, LBC, broadcast a video taken with a cellphone of his arrival at the Beirut airport. He stepped out of small jet, wearing a face mask as a necessary coronavirus precaution. The video shows a man rushing toward Tajideen, hugging him and stooping down to Tajideen’s feet in celebration of his release.
A Washington federal judge had ordered the release of Tajideen in May. The National, an English-language newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, said the 64-year-old Tajideen was granted compassionate release due to health conditions and fears of coronavirus infections in prison. The US Department of Justice had contested the release.
Tajideen was accused of conspiring with at least five other people to conduct over $50 million in transactions with US businesses, in violation of sanctions that barred him from doing business with US nationals and companies because of his support for Hezbollah. Washington has designated the Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist group.
— Agencies
Liban/Etats-Unis: ça fleure bon l'échange! Un financier du Hezbollah Kassim Tajideen détenu aux US est arrivé mercredi à Beyrouth. Libéré officiel pour raisons de santé. 4 mois la libération par le Liban d'Amer Fakhoury, ancien tortionnaire d'1 prison du sud aux mains d'Israël. pic.twitter.com/x1fRmeyEZW
— Georges Malbrunot (@Malbrunot) July 8, 2020
Netanyahu associate blames Israeli public for renewed virus outbreak
A close confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it’s the Israeli public’s fault for the renewed coronavirus outbreak, pushing back at growing criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic.
“A large percentage of the public that didn’t listen to the instructions, didn’t wear a mask, celebrated in nightclubs and on roofs, at the beach and other public places is to blame for the situation,” Natan Eshel says in a statement to Israeli reporters.
He also lashes out at businesspeople who have been critical of the restrictions on their businesses and what they say is a lack of financial assistance.
“The government wanted to help but they didn’t listen to the rules. Now we’ll all pay the economic and personal price,” he says.
Eshel previously served as Netanyahu’s chief of staff before resigning in 2012 over allegations he used a surreptitiously placed camera to film under the skirt of a female colleague. He has continued to work with the premier and took a key role in coalition negotiations over the past year.
comments