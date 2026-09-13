Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Yehuda Widawski, the oldest Holocaust survivor in Israel, dies at 107

Today, 9:30 pm
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Yehuda Widawski, the oldest Holocaust survivor living in Israel, has died. He was 107 years old.

In an interview with Yad Vashem, Widawski described conditions in the ghetto and being sent with his family to Auschwitz, as well as his work to help restore Jewish graves in the Polish city of Lodz.

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