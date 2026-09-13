Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Yehuda Widawski, the oldest Holocaust survivor in Israel, dies at 107
Yehuda Widawski, the oldest Holocaust survivor living in Israel, has died. He was 107 years old.
In an interview with Yad Vashem, Widawski described conditions in the ghetto and being sent with his family to Auschwitz, as well as his work to help restore Jewish graves in the Polish city of Lodz.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here