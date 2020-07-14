Yesh Atid MK: Government lacks legitimacy to reimpose lockdown, public doesn’t need to obey

A senior military official warns the Israel Defense Forces may need to impose lockdown measures on bases if the growing number of infections among its ranks hurts the IDF’s operational abilities.

“Fitness before everything,” the unidentified official tells Channel 12 news.

The warning comes as the IDF has seen a marked rise over the past week in the number of service members infected with COVID-19.

The official, who the network describes as “very senior,” also says the IDF is readying another virus information hotline for troops amid complaints the system was overloaded.

“At the moment we’re dealing with an average of 1,500 inquiries a day,” the official says.