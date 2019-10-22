‘You are great’: Trump congratulates Netanyahu on 70th birthday

US President Donald Trump has sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter congratulating him on his 70th birthday, which was yesterday.

“There has never been a more productive time in the Israeli-American partnership, and I know there are many more victories to come,” Trump writes in the letter, dated October 21.

Trump thanks Netanyahu for his “strong leadership and loyal friendship,” describing the premier as “one of my closest allies.” He says he looks forward to further working with Netanyahu, whose political future is murky after announcing yesterday he failed to form a government for a second consecutive time.

“You are great,” Trump adds in a handwritten message at the bottom of the letter.

Netanyahu thanks Trump for his “warm words,” writing on Twitter that “our alliance and friendship have never been stronger.”