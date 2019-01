Zandberg mocks PM ‘dramatic announcement,’ says future addresses shouldn’t be broadcast live

Justice ministry rejects PM’s criticism of corruption probes

The justice ministry rejects Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that the corruption probes against him were not carried out properly.

“Every action carried out as part of the investigations relating to the prime minister were conducted professionally and thoroughly, with the assistance of the Tel Aviv District Attorney and under the supervision of the state attorney and the attorney general, all according to professional considerations,” a statement from the ministry says.

“It is inappropriate for law enforcement authorities to relate to the investigative activities and the testimonies in the media, certainly not at this stage,” the statement adds, in reference to Netanyahu’s assertion that certain key witnesses were not interviewed.