Zandberg mocks PM ‘dramatic announcement,’ says future addresses shouldn’t be broadcast live

Prominent rabbis give ex post facto OK to Shabbat violation to counter threat of Shin Bet interrogations

A group of prominent rabbis from the national religious camp hand down an ex post facto ruling green-lighting the decision by a group of far-right activists to drive on Shabbat in order to coach students on how best to withstand interrogation by the Shin Bet into the killing of a Palestinian woman.

The decision came after word got out regarding the death of Aisha Rabi, a 47-year-old mother of eight who was struck in the head with a large stone, as she sat in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her husband near the Tapuah Junction.

The ruling gives a further stamp of certification to the same conclusion made by a pair of rabbis in Yitzhar who authorized the violation of religious laws against driving on the Jewish Sabbath in real time, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The latest ruling was signed off by former Kiryat Arba-Hebron chief rabbi Dov Lior; Yehoshua Schmidt, the head rabbi at Yeshivat Nachalat Yosef in Shavei Shomron; and nearly a dozen other rabbis who requested that their names not be published.

Citing an alleged suicide attempt made by one of the suspects in the Duma terror attack as well as other allegations of torture made against agents in the security agency, the rabbis concluded that Shin Bet interrogations pose life-threatening danger that excuse the violation of the Sabbath in order to prepare the minors for what they might endure upon arrest.

— Jacob Magid