Majority of Israelis marry by 25, most have first child by 27

Over 50 percent of Israelis marry before age 25, with marriage rates much higher among Arabs and the ultra-Orthodox than among secular Jews, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Among Israelis over 20 who are married, 26 percent married before age 21, 35% between 22 and 25, 23% between 26 and 30, and 14% were above 30.

Within the ultra-Orthodox community, 43% were married before 21 (30% of men and 56% of women), compared to 17% of secular Jews who were married by that age.

Marriage rates before age 21 were far higher among Arab women than Jewish ones — 59% versus 35%.

Furthermore, 41% of Arab women gave birth to their first child before age 21, as opposed to 19% of Jewish women. Those rates were far higher than among men, with only 5% and 7% of Jewish and Arab men, respectively, having their first child before 21.

The CBS data recorded a correlation between religiosity among Israelis Jews and deferring childbirth, with 36% of secular Jews having their first child at 30 or older, compared to 8% of ultra-Orthodox.

The statistics, which were part of the CBS’s 2018 Social Survey on residence, family and work balance, also included data on how many years married couples were together before divorcing; the number of Israelis aged 25-34 who live with their parents; and whether parents were happy with their life-work balance.

The CBS report also said over 91% of Israelis 65 and over have at least one grandchild, while only 19% become grandparents by age 49.

Among the ultra-Orthodox, 52% percent become grandparents before 50, compared to 11% of secular Jews.