Man arrested outside Netanyahu’s home, threatening to ‘kill’ the PM

A man was arrested outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence Friday after saying he wanted to “kill” the prime minister and was carrying explosives.

Police said they received reports that a suspicious man was walking around outside Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea and asking neighbors what his address was. He was detained by a security guard outside the house after saying he would “harm” Netanyahu and was carrying “booby-trapped bags.”

“I’m going to kill Bibi,” he was quoted screaming by Hadashot TV news, referring to Netanyahu’s nickname.

None of the Netanyahu family were home at the time, with the prime minister, his wife Sara and eldest son Yair in Brazil for the inauguration of president-elect Jair Bolsonaro. Hadashot said the premier’s younger son Avner is also overseas.

The suspect was brought to a police station in Hadera for questioning and sappers were called in to inspect his belongings.

“It is the intention of police to soon bring him to court in order to extend his remand and request a professional (psychiatric) examination as needed,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on the suspect’s identity.

נעצר חשוד סמוך למעון ראש הממשלה בקיסריה???? اعتقال مشتبه بالقرب من منزل نيتينياهو في قيساريا . באדיבות:חדשות קיסריה pic.twitter.com/IPTIlhNXI2 — فرات نصار פוראת נסאר (@nassar_furat) December 28, 2018

The incident comes just days after the government voted to dissolve and called early elections, kicking off what is expected to be a heated election campaign.