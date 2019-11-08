Man killed by truck while changing tire, in apparent hit-and-run

A man in his forties was killed on a highway north of Haifa Friday after stopping by the side of the road to help another driver change a tire.

Initial reports indicated he was hit by a truck that left the scene, in what police suspected was a case of hit-and-run.

Paramedics that arrived at the scene attempted to treat the man, who was critically injured, but could not save him.

Police later said they’d arrested an 80-year-old man suspected of involvement in the accident on Route 22.