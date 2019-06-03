Man killed in suspected underworld hit in northern Israel

A man was killed Monday when a car exploded as it was traveling near his home in northern Israel in a suspected organized crime hit.

Emergency services were alerted around 10 a.m. to a burning vehicle in the town of Nesher, near Haifa. They extinguished the blaze but were unable to rescue the driver, who was declared dead at the scene.

The victim was a crime figure known to police, Hebrew-language media reported, without identifying him by name. Another car he owns burned several weeks ago, near the scene of Monday’s apparent bombing, but he was able to escape.

Police initiated an investigation, and suspect the fire started with an explosion.