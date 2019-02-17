Man seriously injured in Jerusalem stabbing; motive unclear

A 43-year-old man was stabbed and seriously wounded in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, prompting a manhunt for the assailant, officials said.

Police were investigating the motive for the stabbing, but said it did not appear to have been an act of terrorism.

“Israel Police officers launched an investigation and, at the same time, a search effort was underway to find the suspect, who fled the scene,” police said in a statement.

The attack occurred on Haganenet Street in the capital’s southwestern Gilo neighborhood shortly after 7 a.m., medics said.

The man sustained a number of stab wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition, the hospital said.