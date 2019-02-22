Man shoots neighbor with crossbow during fight in West Bank settlement
Victim taken to hospital with serious wounds; suspect escapes after incident in Adam, but later arrested
A 30-year-old man was seriously injured Friday in the West Bank settlement of Adam when his neighbor fired an arrow at him with a crossbow during a fight.
The man was hit by the arrow in his upper body and taken to hospital in Jerusalem for treatment.
Police arrested the suspect, who had fled the scene.
Police said that according to the initial investigation, the two neighbors were engaged in a quarrel when one attacked the other.
