Man stabbed in Jerusalem; attacker’s motive unclear
search
home page

Man stabbed in Jerusalem; attacker’s motive unclear

Victim lightly injured after being assaulted in city center by a foreign national, police say

By TOI staff Today, 5:07 pm 0 Edit
Straus Street in Jerusalem, which begins where King George Street meets Jaffa Road. (Shmuel Bar-Am)
A view of Straus Street in Jerusalem. (Shmuel Bar-Am)

A man was stabbed in Jerusalem Friday afternoon by a foreign national, and suffered light injuries, police said.

The attack occurred on Straus Street in the city center. The victim, in his fifties, was apparently waiting at a bus stop when he was assailed with a utility knife.

The suspect, in his sixties, fled the scene but was caught by officers shortly thereafter.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, and police said they were looking at all possibilities.

read more:
less
comments
more