Man stabbed in Jerusalem; attacker’s motive unclear
Victim lightly injured after being assaulted in city center by a foreign national, police say
A man was stabbed in Jerusalem Friday afternoon by a foreign national, and suffered light injuries, police said.
The attack occurred on Straus Street in the city center. The victim, in his fifties, was apparently waiting at a bus stop when he was assailed with a utility knife.
The suspect, in his sixties, fled the scene but was caught by officers shortly thereafter.
The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital.
The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, and police said they were looking at all possibilities.
