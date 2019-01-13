Man, woman found dead in Jerusalem with signs of violence on bodies

A man and woman were found dead in a Jerusalem apartment on Sunday with their bodies showing signs of violence, including stab wounds.

The couple, said to be in their seventies, were discovered in a apartment in the southern Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem, according to Hebrew reports.

The victims’ daughter reportedly had been unable to contact her parents for a few days and called emergency services, who broke open the door to the apartment on Mordechai Elkahi Street.

Medics subsequently pronounced their deaths at the scene.

According to Hadashot television news, although the couple both apparently had stab wounds, the cuts alone were not considered significant enough to have caused their deaths, and there were other indications of violence. The report also said that the object used to stab the couple did not appear to be in the apartment.

Police said an investigation has been opened into the incident and that “all avenues were being explored.”

Last week a teenage girl said she was stabbed by a man as she waited at a bus stop to go to school, also on Mordechai Elkahi Street in Armon Hanatziv.

The girl, who was lightly injured, was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her hand and neck. She said she was stabbed with a sharp object by a person she did not know, according to police, who opened an investigation. The assailant escaped.