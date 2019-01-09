Girl, 14, lightly injured in suspected stabbing in Jerusalem

A 14-year-old girl was lightly injured in a suspected stabbing in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in southeast Jerusalem, as she waited at a bus stop on her way to school on Wednesday morning.

The girl was injured in her neck and hand in the incident, which occurred on Mordechai Alkahi Street.

The girl said she was stabbed with a sharp object by a person she did not know, according to police, who opened an investigation.

The stabber fled the scene.

The girl was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the city for treatment.

Armon Hanatziv, some of which is in former no-man’s land between East and West Jerusalem, has been the scene of several attacks in past years, including during a wave of stabbings in 2015 and 2016.

In November, four officers were injured when a Palestinian assailant carried out a stabbing attack at a police station in Armon Hanatziv.

The stabber was shot by officers at the scene and died in a hospital several days later.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.