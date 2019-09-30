Mark Hamill takes swipe at Ivanka Trump over Star Wars tweet

Actor Mark Hamill took a swipe at Ivanka Trump on Sunday after the senior White House adviser posted a family picture containing a Star Wars reference.

Trump earlier on Sunday posted photos of with husband Jared Kushner and their three children, with their youngest son Theadore dressed up as a Stormtrooper.

“The Force is strong in my family,” she wrote in the caption.

Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, re-tweeted the photo on Sunday saying: “You misspelled ‘Fraud,’” along with the hashtag #GoForceYourself.

The jab at the US president’s daughter by the Star Wars legend amassed near half a million likes by Monday evening, nearly ten times the number her original photo attracted.

Hamill is a frequent and vocal critic of Donald Trump’s administration. In a tweet last week, he called Trump a “desperate old man terrified of being held accountable for your actions and certain that history will judge your ‘presidency’ as the worst in our nation’s history.”

Reactions to Hamill’s snarky comeback tweet were mixed. His fans and Trump critics were delighted by the iconic actor calling out the president’s family amid the quickly-moving impeachment probe, and pointed out that the president’s grandson was dressed up as one of the evil henchmen of Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

Others said the actor crossed a line singling out 3-year-old Theodore, calling his remark bullying and mean spirited.

The White House is currently mired in controversy after revelations that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and his family.

A whistleblower complaint about the July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian leader has led to the opening of the impeachment inquiry by the Democratic-led House into the 73-year-old real estate tycoon for abuse of power.