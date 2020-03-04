Mellanox acquires network intelligence firm Titan IC

Israeli chipmaker and connectivity company Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. on Tuesday said it had acquired the network intelligence and security technology firm Titan IC.

Mellanox did not disclose financial information about the acquisition.

Titan IC, based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will become the center of Mellanox’s advanced network intelligence research and development efforts.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The two companies have worked together for years. Titan IC will go forward with work on cyber intelligence, intrusion detection and protection, and advanced data analytics, its CEO, Noel McKenna, said in a statement.

Mellanox, with headquarters in Yokne’am, Israel, and Sunnyvale, California, is a maker of high-speed servers and storage switching solutions. The products developed by the firm, a pioneer in InfiniBand and Ethernet technologies, are used in supercomputers globally.

Mellanox specializes in tech that moves massive amounts of data around within computers and between computers.

The firm was founded in 1999 by Eyal Waldman and Roni Ashuri.

Mellanox was acquired by US chip maker Nvidia in March 2019 for $6.9 billion — Israel’s second largest tech deal of the decade. The deal is still awaiting regulatory permits for completion. Nvidia said Mellanox will operate as an independent unit within the US firm, with Waldman still at its head, and that all of its employees will be retained.