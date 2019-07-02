Mike Pompeo used security detail to run errands – report

In the latest scandal to rock the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being scrutinized by a congressional committee for allegedly using his government security detail to run personal errands, including picking up his dog and fetching Chinese food.

According to CNN, a whistleblower has been feeding the unnamed committee information about America’s top diplomat for months, describing a pattern of alleged misbehavior seemingly at odds with President Donald Trump’s election promise to “drain the swamp.”

Diplomatic Security Service head Lon Fairchild denied that any inappropriate requests were made, telling the cable network in a statement that “at no point during my service did he or any member of his family ask me or any member of my team to act in any way that would be inconsistent with our professional obligation to protect the Secretary 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.”

However, some agents have complained that they have become “UberEats with guns,” CNN reported.

Questions have also been raised regarding the decision to assign a full-time security detail to Pompeo’s wife, Susan, with one source stating that “there was no finding of a high-enough level threat to merit” such protection.

In 2017, secretary of health and human services Thomas Price resigned after it was revealed that he had spent around $1,000,000 in federal funds on private flights.