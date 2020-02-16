Military helmet found by hiker may have belonged to pilot killed in 1984

A military helmet found by a hiker in southern Israel is believed to have belonged to a pilot killed during a training exercise over 35 years ago.

The helmet, marked with the words “Guri b.140” was discovered Saturday around the Paran riverbed in the Negev Desert, according to Hebrew reports.

The Israel Air Force is investigating whether it belonged to Maj. Daniel Guri.

His family has been notified of the development.

Guri , 32, was killed in May 1984 when he accompanied a cadet on a test flight over southern Israel.

מטיילים בנחל פארן בדרום איתרו היום קסדה, שייתכן שהייתה קסדתו של רב סרן גורי דניאל שנפל במהלך טיסת אימונים עם חניך מעל שמי הנגב בשנת 1984. צה"ל: "הקסדה תיאסף על ידי חיל האוויר ותועבר להמשך טיפול. אנו מודים לאזרח על עירנותו"@roysharon11 (צילום: יואב נגב) pic.twitter.com/5fPuEtHtfJ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 15, 2020

The plane experienced a technical fault and the two were killed during an attempt to eject from the aircraft.

Guri was survived by his wife, who was eight months pregnant at the time of his death, according to Channel 13.