Mobile coronavirus testing centers to open in Ashdod, Rahat

Two mobile coronavirus testing clinics were set to open Wednesday in the coastal city of Ashdod and in the Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev Desert, the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said.

Additionally, Hebrew-language media reported that MDA would open a mobile clinic Wednesday in East Jerusalem, where people will be tested for the first time.

The new drive-thru facilities join other mobile test sites in Bnei Brak and Modiin, as well as permanent facilities in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba.

MDA said that both new mobile clinics will have two lanes enabling hundreds to come and get tested, after speaking with MDA on its 101 hotline and receiving approval.

Rahat, a Bedouin city of 69,000 in the northern Negev, has seen only four confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry data, likely due to low testing rates in Arab communities.

In 2013, the city was the epicenter of a polio outbreak, leading to a major immunization campaign.

Ashdod, home to a large ultra-Orthodox community, is the country’s sixth largest city, but has seen fewer than 100 confirmed cases.

The Rahat clinic had previously been in the Arab village of Arara and in Tamra in the Galilee, as Israel seeks to ramp up testing in the Arab community.

On Sunday, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said that his Arab-majority party had appealed to Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov and MDA head Eli Bin about erecting a testing center in the Arab community.

Tibi and other members of the Joint List have contended that medical authorities have not tested enough Arab Israelis for the virus, but have also said some members of the Arab community hesitate to contact MDA when experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“It isn’t shameful to be tested or be sick,” Tibi said on Sunday in a recorded message alongside Bin, stating that Arabs were not more immune to the virus than anyone else in Israel.

MDA deputy spokesman Nadav Matzner, however, pushed back against criticism that heath authorities have not done enough tests on Arabs, noting that anyone who meets the criteria gets tested.

He also noted that Arabs have come to drive-thru clinics to test for the virus in Haifa and other areas in Israel.

The Health Ministry said, as of Wednesday morning, that 5,591 people in Israel have tested positive for COVID-19, including 226 who have recovered and 21 who died.

On Sunday, Bin, the Magen David Adom head, also said that the emergency service would open an Arabic-language hotline.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.