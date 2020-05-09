Musicians plan Lag B’Omer concert for Israeli COVID-19 victims

Three well-known Jewish music performers from Israel will hold their first joint concert on Lag B’Omer to raise donations for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yaakov Shwekey, Ishay Ribo and Mordechai ben David are set to livestream their concert on May 12, when Jews will commemorate and celebrate the Bar Kochba revolt against the Roman Empire.

Titled “Together as One,” the concert is a benefit for Migdal Ohr, a nonprofit organization offering civilian relief efforts in Israel. The group’s project, Israel Shield, involves delivering emergency kits of food and essentials to 40,000 people in need in Israel. The project is in cooperation with the army.

A view pass for the three-hour event is $18 per household.

“We will try and bring a little light in an otherwise dark and difficult time for so many,” Shwekey said in a statement.