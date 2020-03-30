Netanyahu aide reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

An adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who met with the premier on Thursday has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising concerns that the prime minister may have been exposed himself.

Rivka Paluch, Netanyahu’s adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, tested positive hours after her husband was hospitalized with the virus, according to Channel 12 news.

Sources in Netanyahu’s office told they channel they will act according to Health Ministry guidelines, likely meaning the premier and other aides may have to enter 14-day quarantine.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Paluch met with Netanyahu on Thursday but said that “the appropriate distance was kept.”

As of Sunday evening, there have been over, 4,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel and 15 directly connected deaths.

On March 15, some two weeks ago, Netanyahu and his close aides underwent testing for COVID-19 on the instruction of the Prime Minister’s Office deputy director general for security and emergencies. None were found to be carrying the virus.

While confirming that all those tested came out negative for the virus, the PMO did not specify who was tested, nor did it state whether the prime minister or members of his close circle had been exposed to a carrier of the virus.