Netanyahu loyalist said to have filed bill to grant PM immunity from prosecution

A Likud ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted legislation aimed at granting the premier immunity from prosecution, according to a Channel 12 news report Friday.

According to the report MK Miki Zohar filed the bill on Thursday, together with a raft of other legislation left over from the last Knesset.

The bill proposes that Netanyahu and any other MK would by default be granted immunity from prosecution unless the Knesset House Committee — which Zohar himself chaired in the last legislative term — voted to strip the lawmaker of that right.

By submitting all of the immunity bills together, Zohar believes that it would allow for multiple drafts to be ready for a vote at a moment’s notice, according to Channel 12.

It was not clear if Netanyahu was aware of Zohar’s move.

Speculation has swirled that Netanyahu may use his newfound political strength to advance legislation that would immunize him from prosecution as long as he remains prime minister. He is reported to be considering conditioning entry to his new government on a potential coalition party’s support for the so-called “French law” sheltering a sitting prime minister from prosecution. Netanyahu has publicly given mixed signals about whether he will seek such legislation.

Netanyahu is a suspect in three criminal probes, dubbed by police cases 1000, 2000 and 4000.

Last month, Zohar carried out a media blitz explaining his efforts to exonerate Netanyahu in the three corruption cases against him.

The ruling party’s dramatic election victory meant that prosecutors should reconsider pursuing criminal charges against Netanyahu, Zohar said, arguing that indicting a victorious Netanyahu would amount to subverting the public will.

“The people decided that the cases [against Netanyahu] aren’t criminal in nature,” Zohar argued in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster .

Last month, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his intention to indict Netanyahu, pending a hearing, in the three cases. The prime minister denies all the allegations.

Zohar is not the only lawmaker seeking to prevent Netanyahu from conviction. Union of Right Wing Parties No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich has not hid his intention to ensure immunity for the premier in the upcoming Knesset. However, the hardline lawmaker is looking to get something in return.

A spokesman for a senior URWP lawmaker told The Times of Israel this week that the far-right party is demanding that Netanyahu commit to annexing all Israeli settlements in the West Bank in exchange for the slate’s support of legislation that would grant the premier de-facto immunity from prosecution.

The two parties held talks on Friday and are slated to meet again next week.

The URWP amalgam is made up of the national religious Jewish Home and National Union parties along with Otzma Yehudit, a radical group led by self-proclaimed disciples of the late American rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach party was banned in Israel in the 1980s for racism.

In a move seen as a bone to Netanyahu, Smotrich has said he will put forth during coalition negotiations a bill he proposed during the previous Knesset that would ensure automatic immunity to any member of parliament and would likely shield Netanyahu from prosecution in the three corruption cases against him.

If it is passed, and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit — after a hearing with the prime minister in the coming months — decides to indict him, the premier would likely be spared a Knesset vote on a motion to strip him of his parliamentary immunity.