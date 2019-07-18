Ninja Park brings obstacle course challenge to four Israeli cities

For anyone looking to become a ninja, the moment has arrived.

Ninja Park, an indoor ninja obstacle course that puts budding warriors through their paces, is coming to Israel.

The park is based on the athletic competition featured in “Ninja Israel,” a Keshet reality TV show based on the immensely popular “American Ninja Warrior,” which in turn was a spin-off of the Japanese television series, “Sasuke.”

The premise of the ninja shows is pitting hundreds of competitors in a series of obstacles courses of increasing difficulty.

The rigging and obstacle course of “Ninja Israel” was created at the Haifa port for the Keshet program broadcast on Channel 12. A new season is being broadcast on Saturdays at 9:15 p.m.

The Ninja Park will be open in Rishon Lezion from July 20 through August 31; in Jerusalem from July 23 through August 23; in Haifa from July 25 through August 31, and in Tel Aviv from August 1 through August 31.

The indoor set of ninja activities includes several hundred meters of obstacle courses such as a warped climbing wall, chain swings, and extreme jumping areas. There are different areas suitable for children of varying ages.

The Jerusalem Ninja Park will host a ninja competition on July 25, with separate competitions for three different age groups.

Tickets for all four Ninja parks are available through the following link.