Ori Ansbacher, 19, named as Jerusalem murder victim

Ori Ansbacher, 19, from the West Bank town of Tekoa was named Friday as the murder victim whose body was found a day earlier on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

On Thursday evening, Ansbacher’s body, with “signs of violence” on it, was found in Ein Yael to the south of Jerusalem, police said.

She had been reported missing since early Thursday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Ansbacher’s parents, Noa and Gadi, told Hebrew-language media their daughter was, “a holy soul seeking meaning, with a sensitivity for every person and creature and an infinite desire to correct the world with goodness.”

One of her high school teachers told Channel 13 news that Ori was “a smart and honest girl with an original and creative intellectual openness. She cared for the environment and was sensitive to others.”

Ansbacher was carrying out a year of national service at a youth center in Jerusalem at the time of her death.

Her funeral will take place on Friday at 13:30 in Tekoa following the completion of an autopsy.

A court imposed a gag order on all details of the murder, which was being investigated by the police and the Shin Bet security service. The order was partially lifted Friday morning to allow identification of the victim.

A police officer said investigators were “exploring all possible motives,” as a large number of police and Shin Bet personnel continued to search the area where Ansbacher was found.

Ein Yael lies between the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and the West Bank village of Walaja.

“When we arrived on the scene we were taken to an open area where we saw the 19-year-old woman who was without a pulse and not breathing,” Magen David Adom medic Seffi Mizrahi told reporters that “unfortunately all we could do was pronounce her dead.”