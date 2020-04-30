Palestinian drives car into West Bank checkpoint in suspected attack

A Palestinian crashed his car into a West Bank checkpoint on Wednesday evening in a suspected attack attempt.

The driver approached the Reihan checkpoint near the city of Jenin, and security officials signaled he should slow for a check.

Instead the man accelerated toward the checkpoint and drove his vehicle into a concrete block, officials said. There were no reports of injuries.

The man, from the village of Barta’a, was arrested by security officials on the scene and told investigators he wanted to die.

The incident came a day after a Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli woman in the central Israeli town of Kfar Saba on in what police said was a terror attack, before he was shot by a security guard.

The woman, 62, was in moderate-to-serious condition and received treatment on the scene before being taken to Kfar Saba’s Meir Medical Center, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

According to police, the suspected terrorist was shot by an armed civilian who was driving by. He was said to be in moderate condition after medical treatment.

“The terrorist, 19, from the West Bank, took out a knife and chased after her. A civilian who lives nearby saw what was happening. He stopped his car and opened fire at the terrorist,” police said.

The Zaka emergency response service said the assailant was taken to Ramat Gan’s Sheba Medical Center with light injuries.

According to police, the suspected terrorist was a 19-year-old from the West Bank. Palestinian media reported that he was from the city of Tulkarem. His name was not immediately released.

Police were investigating the stabbing, including how the Palestinian teenager entered Israel from the West Bank.

The attack came shortly after Israelis marked Memorial Day with a two-minute siren in honor of fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

Last week, a Border Police officer was moderately injured in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack at a West Bank checkpoint east of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the Palestinian assailant rammed his van into the border guard at the “Kiyosk” checkpoint near the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, then got out of the vehicle and attacked the officer with a pair of scissors before other troops at the scene shot him dead.

A pipe bomb was also found at the scene, which police said the assailant apparently planned to throw at the troops at the checkpoint.

Medics said the border guard, who was in his twenties, sustained moderate wounds in the attack.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.