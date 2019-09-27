Palestinians say 28 injured in riots along Gaza border

Over 7,000 Palestinians took part in weekly protests along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel on Friday afternoon, the IDF said, with several hundred rioting and throwing rocks and explosives at troops along the border.

The rioters also burned tires and threw fire bombs and one Palestinian briefly crossed into Israeli territory before immediately returning to the other side of the border.

One military vehicle was lightly damaged when hit by an explosive device, but no injuries were reported, the IDF said.

The army responded with tear gas and occasional live fire.

A spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said that 28 Palestinians were injured, including three from live fire.

Also among the injured was a volunteer paramedic who was struck with a teargas canister, the spokesman said.

UN Special Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who has been involved in brokering ceasefires between Israel and Hamas, has continuously called on Israel to refrain from directing live fire at the largely unarmed protesters.

Since March 2018, Palestinians have been holding weekly “March of Return” protests on the border, which Israel has accused Gaza’s Hamas rulers of using to carry out attacks on troops and attempt to breach the security fence. Hamas, an Islamist terror group, seeks to destroy Israel.

Last Friday, more that 8,000 Palestinians protested along the Gaza border, with 76 of them injured by Israeli riot dispersal measures.