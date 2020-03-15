Police bid to convince rabbi to close yeshivas as his sect defies virus rules

After a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi ordered his hundreds of thousands of followers in the Lithuanian sect to defy the Health Ministry’s coronavirus restrictions by keeping schools open, senior police officials were seen heading into his home on Sunday in a reported attempt to convince him to walk back the directive.

The group of officers entering the home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in the Haredi Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak was accompanied by senior members of Hatzalah, an ultra-Orthodox emergency volunteer service, according to the B’hadrei Haredim news site.

According to B’hadrei Haredim, the group of officers brought with them a document with a declaration about the importance of following the orders of medical professionals with regards to the coronavirus outbreak, and they were seeking to convince Kanievsky to sign off on it. There was no public statement from religious authorities regarding any conclusions from the meeting.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In addition to Kanievsky, the group of police officers made stops at the homes of other senior rabbis in the Lithuanian sect, including Yitzhak Zilberstein, Shimon Adani, Shmuel Eliezer Stern and Yehuda Silman, who also had ordered students to stay in yeshivas, despite the Health Ministry guidelines ordering all schools shut.

על אף הנחיות משרד הבריאות: מאות בחורים התקבצו ללימוד בהיכל ישיבת פוניבז' בבני ברק | צפו בתיעוד@AkivaWeisz pic.twitter.com/lbP850KJYS — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 15, 2020

Kanievsky had also issued an edict on Sunday telling followers that the best ways to defeat the virus are to avoid lashon hara (gossiping about one’s peers), to strengthen their humility and to place the needs of others before their own.

In addition to yeshivas affiliated with Kanievsky’s Lithuanian sect, another seminary belonging to Health Minister Yaakov Litzman’s Gur Hassidic sect was also filmed fully operating on Sunday, in violation of government guidelines.

Police issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying they were aware of the violations made by yeshivas that chose to remain open and that disciplinary measures would be taken by local authorities.

While the Lithuanian sect is Orthodox Judaism’s largest, leaders from other wings including the national religious camp and ultra-Orthodox Hasidism ordered their followers to close schools in line with the public health guidelines.

Israel’s Ashkenazi chief rabbi, David Lau, was photographed Sunday morning demonstrating a personal example to followers, as he prayed in a quorum outdoors with at least two meters of space between each worshiper.

הציור השבועי לילד: לאן נעלם המתפלל העשירי במניין? רותי יצאה לטייל ברחובות מודיעין ונתקלה בכמה תושבים – בהם הרב הראשי דוד לאו – שבעקבות הנחיות הקורונה החדשות נאלצו לקיים תפילת שחרית במרחב הציבורי במקום בבית הכנסת. כשהגיעו המתפללים ל"קדיש" – גילו שהם רק תשעה. עזרו להם להשלים מניין pic.twitter.com/l6fx0wzYBW — קובי נחשוני (@KobiNachshoni) March 15, 2020

Last week as concerns regarding the outbreak were beginning to spike, Lau issued a statement noting the injunction of the medieval sages that the “requirement to take care of yourself in order to avoid hurting a fellow person supersedes even the requirement to take care of yourself for your own sake.”

“The coronavirus can pass from a completely healthy person to someone else and endanger that second person. That means absolute obedience to the instructions [of health officials] is required, even if they are difficult and inconvenient,” he wrote.

“Someone in quarantine or who is at high risk [from the virus] must pray in their home, and try to time their prayer to coincide with the public prayer,” he added.

Late Saturday evening, the Health Ministry sent out a message clarifying a raft of new regulations announced hours earlier by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including banning gatherings of more than ten people.

The message emphasized that all educational institutions would be shut down starting Sunday, regardless of the number of children per classroom, among them daycare centers — including home daycares — special education, youth movements and after-school programs.

The Health Ministry said gyms, pools, water and amusement parks, zoos and petting zoos, bathhouses and ritual baths for men, beauty and massage salons, event and conference venues, public boats and cable cars, and heritage sites would have to close as well.

It highlighted that the ban against congregating in groups larger than 10 extended to gatherings for religious activities — the minimum number of men for an Orthodox prayer quorum, or “minyan,” is 10 — and mandated that people participating in such activities maintain a distance of at least two meters from one another.

The directives also included a limit on visiting nursing homes for more than one person at a time — and preferably limited to a regular caregiver.

It said that, “for now,” people will still be allowed to go to work — though workplaces were encouraged to continue to prepare to facilitate work from home — but must maintain a distance of two meters from one another.

The Health Ministry also said Israelis should refrain from traveling in a car in groups larger than two and recommended that people refrain as much as possible from using public transportation.

The number of Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus rose to 200 on Sunday morning. The Health Ministry said two of the sick remained in serious condition, with 11 in moderate condition and the rest suffering mild symptoms. Meanwhile, nearly 40,000 Israelis were in home quarantins for fear of exposure to the virus, including nearly 1,000 doctors, more than 600 nurses, 170 paramedics, and 80 pharmacists, according to Health Ministry figures. Health officials have conducted over 6,800 coronavirus tests nationwide so far, according to the ministry