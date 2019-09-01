Up to 2 dead as multiple gunshot victims reported in Texas shootings

At least one gunman in the US state of Texas has shot multiple victims and hijacked a mail truck, police said on Saturday, with media reporting at least one fatality.

“A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” police in the western Texas city said on their Facebook page.

They added that “the suspect just hijacked a US mail carrier truck” and urged people to stay off the road and use extreme caution.

CNN quoted Devin Sanchez, an Odessa city spokesman, as saying one person was confirmed dead and 10 were injured, while The New York Times cited the mayor of an adjacent city, Midland, as saying “we have two fatalities.”

Midland police, in a Facebook post minutes before the Odessa statement, said “we believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles,” one of which is a United States Postal Service van.

The Times quoted Midland Mayor Jerry Morales as saying one suspect was in custody.

“I’m not sure if he is alive,” Morales added.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lockdown.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.