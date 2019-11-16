Police open probe after swastika spray-painted on sewage cap in northern town
Residents of Nof Hagalil report other graffiti against both Jews and Arabs in apparent hate crimes
Police on Saturday opened an investigation into the spray-painting of a swastika on a sewage cover in the northern town of Nof Galil.
Residents reported seeing swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti painted throughout the town in recent days. A sign stating that apartments would not be sold to “PLO [Palestinian Liberation Organization] or Hamas members” was also spotted in what appeared to an extension of a campaign against selling homes to Arabs in the town formerly known as Nazareth Illit.
The opening of the police probe came one day after the Magen David Adom emergency and rescue service filed a complaint with police, saying a swastika was painted on one of its ambulances in Tel Aviv.
Medics who were responding to a call on HaHaganah Street in the city found the Nazi symbol sprayed over the Jewish Star of David on the side of the vehicle. They then filed a complaint to police.
