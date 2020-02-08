Police rescue 11 people from burning building following mass brawl in Rahat

Israeli police rescued 11 people from a burning building following a mass brawl in the southern city of Rahat on Friday.

Seven of the police officers were injured by smoke inhalation and stone-throwing during the incident, the police said in a statement.

Police had initially been called to the brawl, during which two buildings were apparently set ablaze. A large number of police responded to the melee and managed to get the situation under control.

The people the police rescued from the fire were described as residents of one of the buildings, and did not appear to have been involved in the fighting.

Video published by police showed officers passing crying children and infants over a concrete wall to escape the burning building, and carrying them at a run past a burning car and debris to a waiting crowd on a street.

One suspect in the incident was arrested.

Five of the police officers were sent to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. The others received treatment on the scene.

Rahat is located north of Beersheba and home to a predominantly Bedouin population.