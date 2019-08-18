Poverty-stricken ultra-Orthodox man wins over $140,000 in lottery

JTA — An ultra-Orthodox man in Bnei Brak in central Israel, who has been living in poverty, won more than $140,000 on a scratch lottery ticket.

He purchased the nearly $15 ticket on a whim, the first time he had ever purchased a lottery ticket, according to reports.

He called himself by the name “Ashkenazi Siman Tov,” in interviews with the Yeshiva World News and Israel National News. Siman tov means “good sign” and often is used in conjunction with the term Mazel tov, which means good luck.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He bought the ticket in the Chazon Ish store in the city center where he does his weekly grocery shopping. Siman Tov was going through serious financial difficulties after his business went bankrupt.

Siman Tov publicly thanked God for the windfall and promised the store owner a generous tip.