Quentin Tarantino and Israeli wife name their first son Leo

US film director Quentin Tarantino and his Israeli wife, model and singer Daniella Pick, have named their firstborn child Leo — but not after the famous actor who has starred in several of Tarantino’s films.

The couple over the weekend held a private brit milah Jewish circumcision ceremony, in which a boy is traditionally named, eight days after they welcomed the baby boy at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Rather than after Leonardo DiCaprio, Leo has in fact been named after Daniella Pick’s maternal grandfather.

The baby, the couple’s first, is an Israeli citizen. The couple currently live in Israel. In November, they rented a home in an affluent neighborhood in the northern part of Tel Aviv for nearly $23,000 a month.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 20 years his junior, started dating in 2009 when the director was in Israel promoting his movie “Inglourious Basterds.” They later broke up, but began dating again in 2016.

The couple married under a huppah, or Jewish wedding canopy, in 2018, shortly after Tarantino finished filming “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” A Reform rabbi participated in the ceremony and Tarantino wore a yarmulke.

Pick is the daughter of the popular Israeli singer and composer, Svika Pick.

JTA contributed to this report.