Rare photos from Israel’s War of Independence to be auctioned
Some pictures offer a glimpse from the side of the Arab forces, including a faked propaganda picture of an Israeli soldier surrendering

By TOI staff Today, 4:49 pm 0 Edit
  • A picture showing Egyptian soldiers resting during fighting in the War of Independence. A collection of 'rare' photos from the war is to be auctioned off in May 2019 in Jerusalem (Courtesy/Kedem Auction House)
  • One of a collection of 26 rare photos of the 1948 War of Independence set to be auctioned by the Jerusalem-based Kedem Auction House in May 2019. (Kedem Auction House)
  • One of a collection of 26 rare photos of the 1948 War of Independence set to be auctioned by the Jerusalem-based Kedem Auction House in May 2019. (Kedem Auction House)
  • Israeli soldiers inspect an Egyptian plane that crashed on Tel Aviv beach.One of a collection of 26 rare photos of the 1948 War of Independence set to be auctioned by the Jerusalem-based Kedem Auction House in May 2019. (Kedem Auction House)
A rare collection of photographs from Israel’s 1948 War of Independence that offer a glimpse into both sides of the struggle will go on auction next week in Jerusalem, the Kedem Auction House said Wednesday.

The auction house said the “remarkably rare and valuable collection” of pictures, which had been designated to be printed by newspapers during the conflict, were unearthed last week, but gave no further details of how they were found, or who they currently belong to.

Among the pictures are shots from the Arab side of the war, including fighters ambushing Jewish caravans near Jerusalem, Arab women waiting for rations in the city, and Jordanian King Abdullah and the Iraqi Regent Abd al-Ilah in Oman dressed in military uniforms just weeks before the Arab armies attacked the fledgling Jewish state.

One of the pictures appears to show a Jewish soldier surrendering to the Arab forces, but the auction house said that the photo had been staged and was actually of an Arab soldier dressed in an Israeli uniform.

A photo purporting to show an Arab soldier dressed as an Israeli surrendering to Arab forces for propaganda purposes. One of a collection of 26 rare photos of the 1948 War of Independence set to be auctioned by the Jerusalem-based Kedem Auction House in May 2019. (Kedem Auction House)

The trove also shows pictures from the Israeli side, including soldiers inspecting an Egyptian fighter plane that crashed on a Tel Aviv beach and Arab forces at the port in Haifa surrendering to the IDF soldiers who were waving the Israeli and Navy flags at the port for the very first time.

The Israeli fighters are also seen welcoming prime minister David Ben-Gurion.

Israeli forces welcoming Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in Haifa. One of a collection of 26 rare photos of the 1948 War of Independence set to be auctioned by the Jerusalem-based Kedem Auction House in May 2019. (Kedem Auction House)

Maron Eran, co-owner of Kedem Auction House, said he hoped the buyer would “put the photographs on exhibit in one of the many memorials or libraries documenting the history and achievements of the State of Israel in the years leading up to her independence.”

